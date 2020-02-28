Sheikh Fahim named Special Envoy of Pink Caravan Ride

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Feb, 2020) Sheikh Fahim Al Qasimi, Chairman, Department of Government Relations, DGR – Sharjah, has been conferred with the title of Special Envoy of the Pink Caravan Ride by Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, wife of the Ruler of Sharjah and Founder and Royal Patron of Friends of Cancer Patients, FOCP.

Hailing the efforts of the Pink Caravan Ride over the past nine years in bringing the UAE community together and galvanising their efforts to create breast cancer awareness, Sheikh Fahim remarked, "I am honoured and delighted in equal measure to be entrusted with responsibility as significant as this. Pink Caravan Ride is a best-practice model for not just the region, but the world. Its successful example can be studied and remodelled by cities and nations around the world. I believe my role will help build bridges between Sharjah and the world and create meaningful opportunities for the exploration of collaborative projects, breast cancer research and best practices exchange."

"As the number of cancer and other lifestyle-related diseases continue to grow, the importance of collaborative and concerted efforts by all stakeholders cannot be overstated.

Needless to say, when it comes to safeguarding an entire nation from a life-threatening disease, every single member of the community must view themselves as awareness advocates and stakeholders. I consider myself one, which is why I have committed myself to take the message of Pink Caravan across the UAE and around the world," he added.

"This initiative mirrors Sharjah’s emphasis on human-centric development, and its passion to uphold and practice values of volunteerism and philanthropy that define the Emirati way of life by passing it on to younger generations. The vision and directives of H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, and his wife Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi have been transformed into unprecedented achievements by the Pink Caravan Ride. Just the mention of a few numbers such as 64,102 free screenings or more than 300,000 hours of volunteering, which this leading pan-UAE awareness campaign has registered in a nation where breast cancer was a taboo topic until a decade ago, speaks volumes of its outreach and sustained impact," he said.