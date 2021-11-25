UrduPoint.com

Sheikh Zayed Book Award Reveals Longlists For Two Categories

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Thu 25th November 2021 | 04:15 PM

Sheikh Zayed Book Award reveals longlists for two categories

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Nov, 2021) The Sheikh Zayed Book Award of the Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre (ALC), part of the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), has revealed the longlisted titles in the ‘Contribution to the Development of Nations’ and ‘Literary and Art Criticism’ categories for the 16th edition of the Awards.

The Sheikh Zayed Book Award (SZBA) jury is currently in the evaluation phase to draw up longlists of titles across the various categories. The ‘Contribution to the Development of Nations’ category received 290 submissions this year, an increase of 11% from the 262 applications last year. Meanwhile, ‘Literary and Art Criticism’ received 273 entries this year, marking a considerable growth of 37% compared to last year’s 199 submissions.

Seven titles made it onto the longlist for the ‘Contribution to the Development of Nations’ category, submitted from six Arab countries: Tunisia, Egypt, Syria, Iraq, Morocco and Saudi Arabia.

The longlist for the ‘Literary and Art Criticism’ category includes 11 titles from seven countries: Egypt, Morocco, Syria, Tunisia, Saudi Arabia, Algeria and the UAE.

The SZBA will soon be announcing the longlisted entries for the remaining categories in the 2021/22 edition.

The SZBA honours the outstanding achievements of innovators and thinkers in literature, the arts, and humanities in Arabic and other languages. It aims to advance Arabic literature and culture, providing new opportunities for Arabic-language writers. Authors writing about Arab culture and civilisation in English, French, German, Italian, Spanish, and Russian also are recognised by the Awards.

Related Topics

Syria Russia Egypt Iraq German UAE Abu Dhabi Algeria Tunisia Saudi Arabia Morocco From Arab

Recent Stories

Etihad welcomes group of aircraft mechanics to its ..

Etihad welcomes group of aircraft mechanics to its national workforce

5 minutes ago
 Sanad, Rolls-Royce celebrate 10-year commitment to ..

Sanad, Rolls-Royce celebrate 10-year commitment to UAE’s aerospace industry

5 minutes ago
 Indonesia reports 451 new COVID-19 cases, 13 more ..

Indonesia reports 451 new COVID-19 cases, 13 more deaths

5 minutes ago
 Iraqi Flight From Minsk Canceled After EU Did Not ..

Iraqi Flight From Minsk Canceled After EU Did Not Fulfill Agreement With Airline ..

6 minutes ago
 Germany's Covid death toll passes 100,000 as infec ..

Germany's Covid death toll passes 100,000 as infections surge

6 minutes ago
 Steps afoot to improve tax recovery: SAPC

Steps afoot to improve tax recovery: SAPC

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.