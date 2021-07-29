UrduPoint.com
Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque In Abu Dhabi Receives 11,614 Worshippers And Visitors During Eid Al Adha Break

Thu 29th July 2021

Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi receives 11,614 worshippers and visitors during Eid Al Adha break

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Jul, 2021) The Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi received 2,530 worshippers, of which 404 performed Eid Al Adha prayers, and 8,542 visitors during the Eid break, totalling 11,614 people of different cultures.

Visitors at the mosque received a variety of services to meet their needs. They learnt about the mosque’s civilisational message calling for tolerance and coexistence, and the most prominent features of Islamic architecture. Forty-eight cultural tours were organised by the Centre in Arabic and English and attended by 171 visitors from around the world. The number of users at the Jogging Trail was 542, comprising 406 males and 136 females.

The mosque is one of the most prominent cultural and tourist destinations in the UAE, and one of the country’s key architectural landmarks that combines various schools of Islamic architecture and modern engineering in its design.

The mosque plays a pivotal role in presenting a positive image of the Islamic religion to the world, translating the vision and mission of the mosque as a bridge between different cultures, a platform for global dialogue, and a vehicle for promoting the values of tolerance and peaceful coexistence between religions of the world.

The Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre is committed to applying precautionary measures and the highest standards of health and safety to prevent the spread of the coronavirus and safeguard the wellbeing of worshippers and visitors throughout the days of Eid Al Adha.

