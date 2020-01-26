Sheikh Zayed Housing Programme approves AED395 mln in housing assistance

(@FahadShabbir)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Jan, 2020) The Sheikh Zayed Housing Programme approved AED395 million to help 503 citizens acquire residential accommodations through housing loans and grants.

The decision was taken as part of efforts to implement the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan; His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs.

Dr. Abdullah bin Mohammed Belhaif Al Nuaimi, Minister of Infrastructure Development, and Chairman of the Sheikh Zayed Housing Programme, said the decision to help these citizens once again reiterates the fact that the UAE leadership is keen to ensure the wellbeing of its citizens, and to help them secure permanent residential accommodations and enjoy a sense of security.

He also affirmed that the leadership is keen to ensure that these modern units have all the required facilities, as normally found in housing.

"The programme will receive 1,729 completed houses during the last quarter of 2020, at a total value of more than AED2 billion. Some 888 houses will be handed over in Ras Al Khaimah, 500 in Ajman and 341 in Dubai," he added.