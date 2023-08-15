(@FahadShabbir)

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Aug, 2023) In a drive to resonate with the youthful spirit of innovation and boundless potential, the Sharjah Entrepreneurship Centre (Sheraa) announces the launch of their ‘Sheraa Youth Ambassadors’ campaign, marking a transformative step towards amplifying the voices of UAE's most outstanding young talents. Launching in conjunction with International and UAE Youth Day on 12th August, the campaign, powered by the Information and Communication Technology Fund (ICT Fund), is poised to redefine the narrative of youth engagement in the sector.

The campaign, which will be embodied by eight exceptional young individuals, will serve as the vibrant face of Sheraa, not only celebrating the diversity and vibrancy of UAE's youth but also underscore their role as trailblazers in shaping the nation's entrepreneurial landscape.

Until August 28th, the call is out for young innovators, dreamers, and change-makers to seize the opportunity and apply to become Sheraa Youth Ambassadors through the following portal: https://sheraa.info/apply-now. By joining the inaugural cohort, participants gain access to a slew of unparalleled benefits, propelling them toward new horizons of success.

Through this initiative, young minds will be empowered to share their unique perspectives, bold ideas, and creative solutions within a dynamic community of like-minded innovators. This collaborative environment forms a powerful platform to drive positive change and catalyse transformational impact.

The campaign facilitates direct connections with industry experts, thought leaders, and visionaries, nurturing networks that can sculpt the trajectory of an entrepreneurial journey. With these connections, ambassadors can cultivate partnerships that redefine the trajectory of innovation and give them a foothold on their future success.

The Sheraa Youth Ambassadors programme offers access to tailor-made training programmes, mentorship sessions, and workshops designed to hone entrepreneurial skills.

The selected ambassadors will acquire the tools needed to thrive in the dynamic innovation ecosystem, making them well-equipped to tackle challenges and seize opportunities.

The eight selected Sheraa Youth Ambassadors will gain wide-spread recognition through Sheraa's communication channels, media features, and events, providing a powerful springboard for these young innovators, as well as validation for their contributions and leadership.

Commenting on the launch of the initiative, Najla Al Midfa, CEO of Sheraa said, “As we celebrate the International Youth Day and launch our ‘Sheraa Youth Ambassadors’ programme, this marks a pivotal moment, a beacon of opportunity and growth for the future leaders of innovation. Since 2016, we have empowered over 12,500 students through hundreds of hours of mentorship and coaching, helped to launch and incubate countless youth-led startups, and propelled young talent through enabling them to transform dreams into reality. This campaign is incredibly important to us; it is the symphony of our commitment to nurturing brilliance, fostering connections, and igniting pathways to impact entrepreneurship. Together, as we embark on this journey, we illuminate the limitless possibilities that lie ahead, and we at Sheraa are honoured to guide the next generation of visionary change-makers towards their extraordinary destinies.”

Omar Al Mahmoud, CEO of ICTFund, emphatically underscores the imperative of nurturing emerging talents and providing unwavering support to these young innovators who hold the keys to our collective future. He articulates, "In our unwavering belief that pioneering ideas pave the path to the future we aspire to, we recognise that fostering the potential of these young talents is the cornerstone of progress. Guided by this principle, the vision of the ICT Fund at TDRA is dedicated to fostering education, training, and groundbreaking initiatives, cultivating an entrepreneurial ethos within the realm of ICT. On the occasion of International Youth Day, we reassert our confidence in these visionary youths as harbingers of tomorrow. Our conviction is resolute that creative minds flourish exponentially when provided with the requisite support and resources. Reflecting on our past strides in empowering the younger generation and nurturing their endeavors, I emphasise the enduring commitment of the ICT Fund to championing these exceptional individuals, with the aspiration that they shall become guiding stars illuminating the path to a sustainable future."