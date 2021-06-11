UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

SIH Celebrates International Archives Day

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 59 minutes ago Fri 11th June 2021 | 12:15 PM

SIH celebrates International Archives Day

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Jun, 2021) The Sharjah Institute for Heritage (SIH) has marked the International Archives Day. SIH delegation visited Dr. Sultan Al Qasimi Centre for Gulf Studies (Dara) on the occasion.

"Our celebration of International Archives Day this year included a visit to the Dr. Sultan Al Qasimi Centre for Gulf Studies (Dara)," stated Dr. Abdul Aziz Al Musallam, Chairman of the Sharjah Institute for Heritage (SIH).

The centre houses the oldest and most valuable documents and collectibles, according to H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah.

AL Musallam further noted that the event included a virtual visit to the National Archives, which allowed attendees to learn more about it, its mission, and the efforts taken to preserve the UAE's past and create a rich national memory.

On the occasion of International Archives Day, Aisha Al Hossan, Director of the Sharjah Institute for Heritage's Arab Heritage Centre, stated that the Ruler of Sharjah's objective of consolidating national identity through collective memory documentation is being implemented and well realised.

Related Topics

UAE Sharjah Visit Event Arab

Recent Stories

Federal Budget 2021-22 will be presented today

10 minutes ago

China Releases Mars Images Taken by Zhurong Rover ..

15 minutes ago

Budget to improve living standard of working class ..

15 minutes ago

European stocks steady at open

15 minutes ago

UK economy grows as virus lockdown eases

15 minutes ago

Indonesia dengue fever study offers hope in diseas ..

28 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.