SIH celebrates International Archives Day

(@FahadShabbir)

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Jun, 2021) The Sharjah Institute for Heritage (SIH) has marked the International Archives Day. SIH delegation visited Dr. Sultan Al Qasimi Centre for Gulf Studies (Dara) on the occasion.

"Our celebration of International Archives Day this year included a visit to the Dr. Sultan Al Qasimi Centre for Gulf Studies (Dara)," stated Dr. Abdul Aziz Al Musallam, Chairman of the Sharjah Institute for Heritage (SIH).

The centre houses the oldest and most valuable documents and collectibles, according to H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah.

AL Musallam further noted that the event included a virtual visit to the National Archives, which allowed attendees to learn more about it, its mission, and the efforts taken to preserve the UAE's past and create a rich national memory.

On the occasion of International Archives Day, Aisha Al Hossan, Director of the Sharjah Institute for Heritage's Arab Heritage Centre, stated that the Ruler of Sharjah's objective of consolidating national identity through collective memory documentation is being implemented and well realised.