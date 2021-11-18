UrduPoint.com

Solar Decathlon Middle East 2021 Transforms Traditional House Design Into Smart And Sustainable Oasis

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Thu 18th November 2021 | 05:00 PM

Solar Decathlon Middle East 2021 transforms traditional house design into smart and sustainable oasis

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Nov, 2021) The second Solar Decathlon middle East (SDME) for universities to design, build and operate sustainable solar-powered houses saw the submission of smart and sustainable designs to turn a traditional home in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region into a technological oasis with power efficient and water-saving features.

The second SDME is organised by the Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, as part of an agreement between DEWA, Dubai Supreme Council of Energy, and US Department of Energy.

"Hosting both editions of SDME, for the first time in the MEA region in Dubai, with a total prize up to AED20 million is a clear indication of Dubaiâ€™s position as a city of the future adopting the latest sustainable solutions and offers the worldâ€™s youth a safe space to innovate," said Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA.

"DEWA works in line with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, to engage the youth in innovating new solutions to combat climate change.

The SDME aims to encourage young people to create designs for smart and sustainable, solar-powered homes, in line with the cultural, social, and climatic environment of the Middle East, as a part of our efforts to achieve sustainable development and reduce global warming," added Tayer.

Team SCUTxCCSIC from the South China University of Technology submitted a sustainable design inspired by traditional houses in the region. The team developed the traditional MENA patio into a smart patio that adapts to weather changes, maximising the ability to harness sun, wind, and water to provide residents with power and water, with reduced consumption and maximum energy efficiency. Solar photovoltaic bifacial panels are used to shade the house from direct sunlight, capture and store solar power from the roof to generate electricity. The team also added technologies to treat rain and dirty water to reuse it for irrigation of the patio.

The second edition of the competition has attracted eight teams from 12 universities. The SDME village at the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park is open to the public between 11th-25th November, 2021.

Related Topics

Africa Weather Prime Minister World Technology Electricity Water China Dubai Young Rashid Middle East November From Agreement Million

Recent Stories

TLP Chief Hafiz Saad Rizvi released from jail

TLP Chief Hafiz Saad Rizvi released from jail

18 minutes ago
 PTCL & Ufone Annual Gala brings employees, familie ..

PTCL & Ufone Annual Gala brings employees, families together for fun extravaganz ..

18 minutes ago
 &#039;Expo in a Week&#039;: 7th week of Expo 2020 ..

&#039;Expo in a Week&#039;: 7th week of Expo 2020 Dubai witnessed events, initia ..

19 minutes ago
 Huawei reaffirms commitment to offering health and ..

Huawei reaffirms commitment to offering health and fitness solutions with the op ..

22 minutes ago
 PNS ALAMGIR participation at Turkish naval drills ..

PNS ALAMGIR participation at Turkish naval drills testifies resolve towards regi ..

2 minutes ago
 Leather gloves exports witness record 10.02% incre ..

Leather gloves exports witness record 10.02% increase

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.