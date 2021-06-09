UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi Highlight Women's Achievements In Mathematics

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Wed 09th June 2021 | 02:30 PM

Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi highlight women's achievements in mathematics

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Jun, 2021) Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi (SUAD) has hosted a virtual conference to highlight women's achievements in the field of mathematics in the presence of renowned female mathematicians.

The conference was organised by Dr. Lama Tarsissi, Assistant Professor in Mathematics at Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi and an Ambassador in The Committee for Women in Mathematics (CWM) in Lebanon and in the UAE.

The conference hosted UAE based renowned female mathematicians who made presentations and speeches across 6 online sessions.

The virtual conference started with a presentation titled "The Committee for Women in Mathematics of the International Mathematical Union and its activities" by Marie-Francoise Roy, chair of CWM. The presentation tackled the history and activities of the Union with a focus on the Standing Committee for Gender Equality in Science and the Gender Gap in Science Project.

The presentation was followed by 5 other consecutive presentations by Hania Mahassen, Coordinator and Associate Professor of Mathematics school of Arts & Sciences at The American university of Dubai; Dr.

Lama Tarsissi; Dr. Linda Smail, Associate Professor in the Mathematics and Statistics Department in the College of Natural and Health Sciences, Dr. Marwa Banna, Assistant Professor and an Emerging Scholar at New York University Abu Dhabi, and Dr. Elena Bretta, Elena Beretta, Associate Professor at the Politecnico of Milan of Mathematical Analysis and a visiting professor of Mathematics at New York University Abu Dhabi.

The event focused on exchanging knowledge and research findings on various topics such as Plasmon dispersion in strongly coupled coulomb systems, combinatorics on words, Bayesian networks, high-dimensional probability with applications to big data sciences, and inverse boundary value problems.

Dr. Tarsissi commented, "I'm very delighted to organise this first-of-its-kind conference in the UAE, which serves as a platform for women to share their knowledge in mathematics and research findings, and I believe that such initiatives are positive steps towards raising awareness of the impactful role of women in mathematics and their accomplishments on a wider scale."

Related Topics

UAE Abu Dhabi Hania Milan New York Lebanon Women Event Share

Recent Stories

Pakistan administers 10 million doses of Covid-19 ..

23 minutes ago

New Zealand reports 2 new cases of COVID-19 in man ..

1 minute ago

Hong Kong sees no new local COVID-19 cases for 2 s ..

1 minute ago

France enjoys indoor dining with new lifting of Co ..

9 minutes ago

Israeli strikes kill 11 Syria troops: monitor

9 minutes ago

Philippines logs 5,462 new COVID-19 cases, total r ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.