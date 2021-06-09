(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Jun, 2021) Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi (SUAD) has hosted a virtual conference to highlight women's achievements in the field of mathematics in the presence of renowned female mathematicians.

The conference was organised by Dr. Lama Tarsissi, Assistant Professor in Mathematics at Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi and an Ambassador in The Committee for Women in Mathematics (CWM) in Lebanon and in the UAE.

The conference hosted UAE based renowned female mathematicians who made presentations and speeches across 6 online sessions.

The virtual conference started with a presentation titled "The Committee for Women in Mathematics of the International Mathematical Union and its activities" by Marie-Francoise Roy, chair of CWM. The presentation tackled the history and activities of the Union with a focus on the Standing Committee for Gender Equality in Science and the Gender Gap in Science Project.

The presentation was followed by 5 other consecutive presentations by Hania Mahassen, Coordinator and Associate Professor of Mathematics school of Arts & Sciences at The American university of Dubai; Dr.

Lama Tarsissi; Dr. Linda Smail, Associate Professor in the Mathematics and Statistics Department in the College of Natural and Health Sciences, Dr. Marwa Banna, Assistant Professor and an Emerging Scholar at New York University Abu Dhabi, and Dr. Elena Bretta, Elena Beretta, Associate Professor at the Politecnico of Milan of Mathematical Analysis and a visiting professor of Mathematics at New York University Abu Dhabi.

The event focused on exchanging knowledge and research findings on various topics such as Plasmon dispersion in strongly coupled coulomb systems, combinatorics on words, Bayesian networks, high-dimensional probability with applications to big data sciences, and inverse boundary value problems.

Dr. Tarsissi commented, "I'm very delighted to organise this first-of-its-kind conference in the UAE, which serves as a platform for women to share their knowledge in mathematics and research findings, and I believe that such initiatives are positive steps towards raising awareness of the impactful role of women in mathematics and their accomplishments on a wider scale."