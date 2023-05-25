Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi hosts winners of Sheikh Zayed Book Award 2023

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th May, 2023) Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi recently hosted the winners of the Sheikh Zayed Book Award 2023. The event was held at the university’s library and was attended by several dignitaries, students, and guests.

The event aimed to celebrate the remarkable achievements of the winners of the award, Said Khatib and Professor Jalila Al Tritar, for their exceptional contributions in their respective fields.

Khatib won the Young Author Award for his novel “The End of the Desert”, and Professor Al Tritar won the Art and Literary Criticism Award for her book “Women Views: Studies on Arab Women Self Writings”.

During the event, the winners had the opportunity to engage with attendees in a round table discussion.

This interactive session provided a platform for fruitful exchange of ideas, where the winners shared their experiences and inspirations with the audience.

After the round table discussion, a signing ceremony took place for the award-winning books, where attendees had the opportunity to meet the authors personally, have their books signed, and engage in further discussions about their novels.

The Sheikh Zayed Book Award is one of the most prestigious literary awards in the Arab world. It recognises outstanding literary works in Arabic and other languages that promote Arab culture and heritage.