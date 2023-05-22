Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi witnesses Sharjah Education Academy first graduation ceremony

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd May, 2023) H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, witnessed the graduation ceremony of the first and second cohorts of graduates from the Sharjah Education Academy on Monday morning at the academy’s campus in the University City of Sharjah.

Following the rendition of the UAE National Anthem, Sheikh Sultan and the attendees viewed a video that covered the key features of the postgraduate diploma programme and the essential skills that graduates acquire for their future practical life.

Afterward, Dr. Muhadditha Al Hashimi, President of Sharjah Education Academy, delivered a speech expressing her gratitude towards H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, for his unwavering care and support since the Academy's inauguration. She extended a warm welcome to the Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and conveyed her congratulations to the graduates and their families, wishing them success in their careers.

During her address to the graduates, Dr. Al Hashimi reminded them of the trust that the Sharjah Ruler had placed in them. She recalled his previous statement to teachers, emphasizing that "Proper upgrowth is the foundation for education, and education is incomplete without it." Dr. Al Hashimi encouraged the graduates to serve as role models for their students and strive to make a positive impact on their lives.

"Dear Teachers, the days may pass, but the impact remains. Fond memories have been formed since His Highness honored us by establishing the Academy and unveiling its logo, which embodies the essence of his highness's vision and conveys the Academy's message. Our logo consists of three pillars: the Documenting pillar, which signifies the importance of imparting knowledge; the Accomplishing Pillar, which represents various aspects of the learning process, encompassing emotions, cognition, technology, and skills; and finally, the Colors pillar, which showcases the green and blue hues in the logo symbolizing intellectual and cognitive growth and fostering creativity and innovation," stated Dr. Muhadditha Al Hashimi.

"Dear teachers, let these pillars become the foundations of your noble profession and the milestones in your educational career. Connect everything you do with their implications to achieve upgrowth and education, leaving a lasting positive impact on your students!" she added.

Dr. Janine Romano, Executive Director of the Sharjah Education Academy, delivered a speech in which she congratulated the graduates of the Academy, wishing them success in their careers, expressing her great joy in being with this distinguished group of future teachers, reviewing the most prominent numbers achieved by the Academy during the past period, noting that since 2021, the programme began with the enrollment of 14 students. With the successive seasons, the Academy offered several various programmes, in which the number of students reached 70 students, of whom 32 graduated in the first ceremony.

The Sharjah Education Academy's Executive Director has announced that the academy is soon launching two master's programmes focused on Teacher Leadership and Educational Leadership. The academy has received accreditation from the appropriate authorities as an accredited training institute within the Emirate of Sharjah. Additionally, the academy will be launching research centres that will work in collaboration with various government entities to serve the educational sector.

During her speech, Dr. Jeanine Romano discussed the Sharjah educational platform that was launched in May 2022. The platform has already achieved impressive results with 130,000 users registered in training courses. Furthermore, 50,000 users have already obtained certificates of completion for their training courses on the system.

At the end of her speech, she urged the graduating students to take pride in their accomplishments and the hard work they put into their studies. She encouraged them to share the skills they have learned with school students and help prepare them for a successful future.

Duaa Abdelrahman Alloghani - a graduate and part of the "Proud to be a Teacher" programme – delivered a speech on behalf of her fellow graduates, in which she thanked the Ruler of Sharjah, the greatest supporter of the educational process and students, who established the Sharjah Education Academy that was a reason for refining the skills of its affiliates.

During her speech, Duaa shared a story about one of her teachers who greatly impacted her educational journey. This teacher inspired Duaa to pursue teaching herself, leading her to graduate with honors from the College of English Education and continue the path her teacher had started.

In her speech, the graduate, Duaa Alloghani pledged to the leadership and her teachers to carry the flag and be the best ambassadors of the academy, and to provide students with the latest and finest information, to deliver and consolidate it in the minds of students, calling on her fellow graduates to have self-confidence and sincerity in giving, noting that everything that is difficult is considered a bridge that we cross to success.

During the ceremony, the Deputy Ruler of Sharjah launched the "Guiding School" initiative, through which Sharjah Education Academy grants the emblem and shield of a guiding school to schools that collaborate with it in hosting and training future generations of teachers enrolled in its programmes, in line with the aspirations of the Emirate of Sharjah.

The graduates made a solemn commitment to their profession by taking the teacher's oath. They vowed to remain loyal and dedicated to their students, promising to safeguard them under any circumstance, with God as their witness. Afterward, Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi handed the graduates their graduation certificates and congratulated them.

The Victoria International School in Sharjah was awarded the "Guiding School" shield by him, in recognition of the school's efforts in hosting and training students enrolled in the Postgraduate Diploma in Education programme.

32 graduates from the Postgraduate Diploma in Education English Programme were recognised during the ceremony. Among them were 9 graduates from the "Proud to be a Teacher" programme launched by the Sharjah Private Education Authority.

Attending the graduation ceremony along with the Deputy Ruler of Sharjah was Dr. Khawla Abdulrahman Al Mulla, Chairperson of the Family Affairs Authority, Omar bin Huraimel Al Shamsi Chairman of the Sharjah Directorate of Human Resources, Ali Ahmed Al Hosani, Director of Sharjah Private Education Authority, members of the board of Trustees of the Sharjah Education Academy, the administrative and teaching staff, and the graduates' families.