Sultan of Oman leaves Saudi Arabia after official visit

NEOM, Saudi Arabia, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Jul, 2021) Sultan Haitham bin Tarik of the Sultanate of Oman left Saudi Arabia on Monday, following a two-day official visit to the Kingdom.

At Neom Bay Airport, the Sultan of Oman was seen off by HRH Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, Crown Prince, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, reported Saudi Press Agency.

The Sultan was also seen off by Prince Fahd bin Sultan bin Abdulaziz, Governor of Tabuk Region; Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif bin Abdulaziz, Minister of Interior; and Omani Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Sayyid Faisal bin Turki Al Said.