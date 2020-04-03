UrduPoint.com
Suspension Of Passenger, Transit Flights Still In Effect; Only Repatriation Flights Temporarily Allowed: UAE Government

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 03rd April 2020 | 01:15 AM

Suspension of passenger, transit flights still in effect; only repatriation flights temporarily allowed: UAE Government

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Apr, 2020) The General Civil Aviation Authority, GCAA, has affirmed that the decision to suspend all inbound and outbound passenger flights and the transit of airline passengers in the UAE is still in effect as part of the precautionary measures taken to curb the spread of the COVID-19.

In a statement today, the GCAA said only passenger flights carrying UAE residents and visitors wishing to return back to their respective home countries have been temporarily allowed after ensuring all relevant precautionary measures required by the Ministry of Health and Prevention have been taken.

