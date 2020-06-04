UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Swiss Artist Zimoun To Premiere An Online Audio Performance For NYUAD Art Gallery

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 04th June 2020 | 03:45 PM

Swiss artist Zimoun to premiere an online audio performance for NYUAD Art Gallery

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Jun, 2020) The NYU Abu Dhabi, NYUAD, Art Gallery has announced the rollout of its second digital archive: the ZIMOUN exhibition.

Going live on June 9, ZIMOUN is the second in a series of launches inviting the public to reunite with curators and artists as part of TRACE: Archives and Reunions.

In a statement today, NYUAD Art Gallery said to mark each launch, it will host a reunion with the artist. "For this reunion, Swiss artist Zimoun will premiere a new work composed specifically for the Gallery’s online audience: a sound performance, to be experienced at home, with headphones, in the dark."

Tracing: ZIMOUN will start at 18:00 GST on Tuesday, 9th June, and will be livestreamed on the Gallery’s Facebook page.

The exhibition’s digital archive, which will launch online that same evening, will feature a wide range of videos, photos, digital downloads of the publications such as the Youth Guide, as well as an excerpt from the first-ever book-length monograph on the artist, published by the Gallery and, edited by Executive Director of the NYUAD Art Gallery and the University's Chief Curator Maya Allison.

The exhibition by Zimoun opened in February 2019, with two major milestones.

First, it marked the first time the artist exhibited his work in the Gulf (including a major new commission). Second, The NYUAD Art Gallery published the first-ever full-length book on the artist, widely anticipated, given his international profile (the coming year alone will see exhibitions at London’s Hayward Gallery, Korea’s MoCA, and Spain’s Reina Sofia). The digital archive is an opportunity to explore Zimoun’s work and practice as it was presented by the NYUAD Art Gallery.

Allison said, "In reuniting with artists and curators, I consider how to bring a virtual audience into the kind of intimate immediacy that one gets when visiting art, or a good friend. I was delighted when Zimoun accepted my suggestion to create a new work specifically for our event: a performance to be experienced over the internet.

"Zimoun’s performances are often conducted in total darkness, to enable the listener to become fully immersed in the sound. This will be no different: the audience will put their best headphones on, and be asked to close their eyes (turn off the lights, put on a blindfold, as you wish), and experience the sound composition as directly as possible -- as a community, with the artist."

Related Topics

Internet Facebook Abu Dhabi Sofia London Guide Same Spain February June 2019 Event From Best

Recent Stories

Dubai Customs honors 146 employees for their innov ..

48 seconds ago

Libyan Prosecution to Soon Make Announcement on De ..

26 minutes ago

IFJ Calls on US Police to Stop Attacking Journalis ..

26 minutes ago

India using terrorism as state policy to destabili ..

40 minutes ago

Libya GNA Deputy Prime Minister Believes Tensions ..

34 minutes ago

Turkish President, Libya's GNA Head to Hold Talks ..

50 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.