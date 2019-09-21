Tadweer collects 1.208 million tons of waste in H1 2019

Abu Dhabi Waste Management Center,Tadweer, announced that it collected 1.208 million tons of waste in H1 2019 through the companies contracted to provide waste collection and transportation services across the emirate of Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Sep, 2019) Abu Dhabi Waste Management Center,Tadweer, announced that it collected 1.208 million tons of waste in H1 2019 through the companies contracted to provide waste collection and transportation services across the emirate of Abu Dhabi.

Municipal solid waste amounted to 567,721 tons, whereas bulky waste stood at 65,220 tons, green waste from residential areas and farms at 272,234 tons, and animal waste from farms at 228,245 tons. Tadweer also collected 49,408 tons of demolition and construction waste, 7,794 tons of animal carcasses, 16,250 tons of slaughterhouse waste and 1,474 tons of used tires.

Dr Salim Al Kaabi, Director General of Tadweer, said: "In line with its strategic objective of adopting the most stringent international standards in integrated waste management, Tadweer has stepped up efforts to ensure the effectiveness of waste management services and facilities over the first six months of 2019. This will contribute significantly to achieving the objectives of Abu Dhabi Plan 2030 that aims to create a sustainable environment and preserve the cleanliness and aesthetic appeal of Abu Dhabi.'' He added: "Tadweer’s integrated waste management system incorporates the latest global methods, including waste segregation at source, optimal utilization of recyclable waste, and efficient management and safe disposal of non-recyclable waste.

In collaboration with best-in-class environmental service providers and other specialized companies, we have implemented several innovative projects to collect, transport and treat all types of waste. Our approach focuses on diverting waste away from landfills, minimizing its adverse impact on the environment and providing healthy living conditions for the residents of the emirate."

Furthermore, during H1 2019, 21,637 farms, 11,894 ranches, 88 public parks, 338 public schools, 763 government entities and 1,863 mosques benefited from the services of Tadweer’s Pest Control Services Department. In total, the Department handled 39,916 service requests, including 6,518 animal control requests, and eliminated 4,266,802 mosquito breeding sites across the emirate. Meanwhile, the Licensing, Tariff and Customer Services Department at Tadweer responded to 2,403 inquiries with a customer satisfaction rate of 96.9 percent during this period.

The Center also revealed that the number of licensed environmental service providers in the emirate reached 1,227, including 572 waste transportation companies that deployed 4,378 vehicles for this purpose.