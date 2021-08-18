Tadweer registers remarkable achievements in recycling, waste management

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Aug, 2021) Abu Dhabi Waste Management Centre (Tadweer) has registered remarkable achievements in maintaining a clean and safe environment through its waste management and recycling efforts, especially the domestic waste.

In an exclusive interview with Emirates news Agency (WAM), Dr. Salem Al Kaabi, Director-General of Tadweer, said, "One of our key goals at Tadweer is to spread awareness amongst the community on how to manage, dispose and recycle domestic waste in a way that is safe to the family first, then the community and the environment."

"Households have many old or unwanted items that are ready for disposal. This can include old clothes, boxes or furniture which their owners can donate or repurpose," said Al Kaabi, adding that Tadweer, though its Public Awareness Department, organises workshops throughout the year for parents, students, employees and general public, on how to reuse old items like cartoons, newspapers, papers, plastic or glass.

Commenting on Tadweer's main initiatives and activities, Al Kaabi said that the Centre's Eco-Awareness Award aims to raise the level of eco-awareness among school and university students in Abu Dhabi, and as thus encourage the population to maintain a clean and safe environment for the future generations.

Another initiative is the virtual awareness campaign, launched in 2020 in close collaboration with the UAE Ministry of education and Department of Education and Knowledge (ADEK), that targets students, parents and teaching staff and encourage them to adopt an environmentally responsible behaviour.

On main partnerships and international participation, Al Kaabi referred to Tadweer's sponsorship of EcoWASTE exhibition - held as part of Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week (ADSW) - which stands as a ground-breaking platform for the region’s recycling, waste management and waste-to-energy industries.

Looking forward, Al Kaabi highlighted the significance of public and private partnerships which are the drive for improvement and excellence, thanking the government and its leadership on the support that his organisation constantly receives.

Domestic waste, also known as household waste or residential waste, is disposable materials generated by households. It can vary between non-hazardous and hazardous waste and should be handled in a safe manner to ensure that the waste is disposed or recycled properly.