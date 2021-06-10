TAMM encourages app users to use ‘Shake’ feature to easily report bugs

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Jun, 2021) The Abu Dhabi Government digital ecosystem ‘TAMM’ has developed the ‘Shake’ feature, which goes with its efforts to encourage app users to participate in its ‘Bug Bounty Hunter’ challenge. By simply shaking their smartphones, the ‘Shake’ feature enables users to immediately report any bug they come across while using the TAMM app.

Once the phone is shaken, the ‘Shake’ feature takes a screenshot of the bug automatically, enabling the user to submit it without hassle to the concerned team at TAMM. The team can then work on fixing the bug immediately, which is part of TAMM’s ongoing efforts to further improve the app’s key performance indicators (KPIs) and ensure the efficiency of delivering its services.

Under the supervision and monitoring of the Higher Committee of the Abu Dhabi Digital Government, TAMM has recently launched the ‘Bug Bounty Hunter’ challenge to increase participation from the Abu Dhabi community in the development process. It will help them know more about app users views and recommendations, as well as enable TAMM to fix any bug that may be existing when users conduct government transactions through the app.

The ‘Bug Bounty Hunter’ challenge takes place for 30 days with the first five customers who successfully detected the highest number of bugs will be awarded with valuable prizes. TAMM will also randomly draw 10 winners from those who participated in the challenge, regardless of the number of bugs they have reported.

Dr. Mohamed Abdelhameed Al Askar, Director-General, Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA), said, "This initiative is more than just a competition or challenge aimed at detecting bugs in the TAMM app, but more importantly, it demonstrates our forward-looking approach and a turning point in our efforts to enhance the government services provided to customers.

It further reflects the vision of our wise leadership to meet the aspirations of Abu Dhabi citizens and residents."

Al Askar explained that the new ‘Shake’ feature is part of the efforts towards delivering the next generation of government services which provide easy, hassle-free digital channels and deliver fast and efficient services that meet the needs of every Abu Dhabi citizen and resident.

Aisha Al Marzooqi, Executive Director of Government Services Sector, Abu Dhabi Digital Authority, said, "TAMM continues its march towards providing the best digital government services to every citizen and resident in Abu Dhabi. Driven by the wise leadership’s support in government digital transformation and the joint efforts between public and private sectors, we continue to enrich customer experiences with government services in line with the international standards."

Users can participate at the ‘Bug Bounty Hunter Challenge’ through the free-to-use TAMM app that is available on the Apple Store and Google Play. TAMM App provides over 80 percent of Abu Dhabi Government digital services, enabling customers to obtain information about all services and the latest events taking place throughout the emirate. Participants to the challenge must ensure they enter their email address correctly when they report a bug for the first time. A confirmation message will be sent every time they report any bug on their registered email.

Being the key digital platform to access government services in Abu Dhabi, TAMM is committed to constantly reviewing its digital services to achieve 100 percent customer satisfaction and provide them with a high-quality experience. This is in line with the government’s efforts to achieve excellence and enhance the quality of life in the emirate, and thereby boost Abu Dhabi’s global position as a preferred destination to live and work.