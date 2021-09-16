‘TAMM Mobile Solutions’ launched to further improve quality of life in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Sep, 2021) The Higher Committee of Digital Government in Abu Dhabi has led the launching of ‘TAMM mobile Solutions,’ which comprise ‘TAMM Van’ and ‘TAMM Mobile Service Centre'.

Launched as part of "TAMM Cares" initiative, the TAMM Mobile Solutions will further improve the quality of life in Abu Dhabi by providing its community with easier and more secure access to digital government services and involve the community in building the government experience that suits their needs.

‘TAMM Van’ is a solution for People of Determination, senior citizens and residents, and others who cannot visit TAMM service centres. Through ‘TAMM Van,’ they can complete their government services at the comfort of their homes or any place convenient to them. They can easily request the ‘TAMM car’ by calling the Abu Dhabi Government Contact Centre at 800-555 and a team of professionals will quickly respond to their requests.

‘TAMM Mobile Service Centre’, on the other hand, aims to provide integrated digital government services to more people in Abu Dhabi. Bringing government services closer to Abu Dhabi community to save time and effort, ‘TAMM Mobile Service Centre’, especially targets those who are living in remote locations aiming to provide TAMM’s services and pioneering experience to a wide segment of the Emirate’s population Ali Rashid Al Ketbi, Chairman of the Department of Government Support – Abu Dhabi, said, " ‘TAMM Mobile Solutions’ aim to reach various segments of society in Abu Dhabi and engage the public in creating their own government experience. Through the newly launched initiative, we can extend a new generation of digital services in line with our commitment to improve government efficiency in the emirate."

Al Ketbi said that the TAMM Mobile Solutions are aligned with the Abu Dhabi Government’s objective aiming to further raise the standard of living in the emirate through service excellence.

Seeking to meet the public’s needs, the ‘TAMM Mobile Solutions’ initiative is a unified gateway towards the development of innovative government services that exceed people’s expectations. It will serve as a path for Abu Dhabi to accelerate its sustainable development.

Dr. Mohamed Abdelhameed Al Askar, Director-General, Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA), said, "The launch of ‘TAMM Mobile Solutions’ comes as part of TAMM ecosystem’s proactive approach that aims to facilitate faster access to government services in the emirate. In cooperation with all government entities in Abu Dhabi, TAMM seeks to provide government services to all citizens and residents of the emirate."

Dr. Al Askar added, "We seek to increase the quality of life in Abu Dhabi by providing citizens and residents of Abu Dhabi with innovative digital solutions and adopting new methods of delivering world-class services. By expanding the reach of our digital services, we are helping solidify the emirate’s leadership vision in offering world-class government services to the people. ‘TAMM Mobile Solutions’ will not only save time and effort, but it will also enrich the experiences of all Abu Dhabi community members."

Al Hudayriat Island, a popular destination in the emirate, will be the first place to embrace ‘TAMM Mobile Service Centre’ to be followed by other locations soon. The Centre includes a waiting area, a one-on-one assistance corner, and a self-service area where customers can conveniently and quickly complete their transactions. It also offers a ‘Drive-Through’ service to enable individuals to avail of government services without leaving their vehicles.