TAQA Group launches talent development programme for Emirati graduates

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st May, 2021) Abu Dhabi National Energy Company (TAQA) has announced the launch of ETLAQ, a new platform for its professional training programme.

ETLAQ – Arabic for "launch" – is inspired by the bold ambitions and forward momentum that characterise the UAE. Originally launched as the Graduate Training Programme in November 2019, the rigorous 12-month programme seeks to attract high-performing, young Emirati talent to launch their careers within the utilities sector in the United Arab Emirates.

The new ETLAQ programme centres on five strategic areas: Supporting the growth of a knowledge-based economy for the Emirate of Abu Dhabi; building competencies to prepare emerging Emirati talent for the future of work; succession planning through identifying and nurturing the next generation of Emirati leaders; fostering a culture of learning; and positioning the utilities sector as an attractive opportunity for prospective career-seekers.

As part of ETLAQ, fresh Emirati graduates will develop some of the most critical, in-demand skills through a blend of in-class learning and on-the-job training. The programme will also help build trainees’ professional networks with industry leaders and experts, with ongoing mentorship and career development guidance, which continues after the programme to help jumpstart their careers.

Upon completion of the programme, ETLAQ trainees will be placed into full-time roles within TAQA’s headquarters and its UAE subsidiaries.

The announcement follows the unveiling of TAQA’s new strategy for sustainable and profitable growth, which in addition to positioning the company as a low carbon power and water champion, prioritises investing in its workforce through career growth opportunities and professional development.

Commenting on ETLAQ’s launch, Jasim Husain Thabet, Group CEO and Managing Director of TAQA, said, "Young Emirati talent is vital to the growth and success of one of the UAE’s most critical sectors and to the country’s journey towards sustainable development more broadly. Investing in the development of Emirati youth is a strategic priority for TAQA – creating a strong pipeline of local talent will enable us to fill some of our most business-critical technical roles and, in turn, will empower and equip the leaders of tomorrow."

Hamda Al Hameli, Director of Human Capital at TAQA, commented, "Nurturing a strong culture of learning and development is at the core of what we do at TAQA. We designed the ETLAQ programme to act as a launch platform for emerging Emirati talent to test ideas, build much sought-after professional skills and prepare for the future of work in a rapidly changing environment. At TAQA, we are committed to creating a future rooted in sustainability and innovation, and investing in Emirati youth contributes to our goals."

More than 90 Emirati graduates completed the TAQA graduate programme since its original establishment in 2019, with more than 40 placements planned for 2021.