UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Team Abu Dhabi’s Reigning Champions Set XCAT Pace In Italy As Title Race Begins

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Fri 19th July 2019 | 11:00 PM

Team Abu Dhabi’s reigning champions set XCAT pace in Italy as title race begins

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Jul, 2019) ABU DHABI,19th July, 2019 (WAM) - Team Abu Dhabi’s reigning XCAT World Champions Shaun Torrente and Faleh Al Mansoori showed that they remain the crew to beat after setting the early pace in the Grand Prix of Italy today.

Torrente and Al Mansoori in Abu Dhabi 4 were fastest in the first official practice session on Lake Maggiore in Stresa with a best lap of 2.26.175 ahead of Australians Tom Barry-Cotter and Ross Willaton in Maritimo who were second in 2.27.842.

Rashed Al Tayer and Majed Al Mansoori in Abu Dhabi 5 were fifth fastest on 2.31.398 in the first of three practice sessions leading to tomorrow’s pole position race starting at 11.20am local time.

While Torrente and Al Mansoori (2.25.947) were edged out by the 222 Offshore combination of Giovanni Carpitella and Darren Nicholson (2.25.519) in the second practice session, they are in a confident mood for the first of the weekend’s two Grand Prix races getting under way at 5.20pm tomorrow.

Torrente, switching between the F1H20 series which he leads, last weekend’s World Endurance Championships where he was part of Team Abu Dhabi’s winning team, and the XCATS, takes everything in his stride.

"It’s a very hectic time but the order of the events is good for my style, F1 being first and obviously the most difficult and the most demanding," he said.

"Last weekend my focus was on the endurance and this weekend all I’m thinking about is XCATS. I just switch my mind from one to the next."

Setting the fifth fastest lap (2:30.417) in today’s second practice session, Rashed Al Tayer. said: "My big aim ultimately is to win the world championship. But what makes Team Abu Dhabi so strong is how committed we all are to work together for the benefit of the team. We think as a team, not as individual drivers.

"Majed and I are very close, both in the boat and out of the water. We motivate each other. Our priority when we arrived in Italy was to be at a high level in all that we do, starting with testing the engine and propellers in practice to get everything right for the first race."

Related Topics

World Water Abu Dhabi Italy July 2019 All From Best Race Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Prime Minister visit to Washington to seek reset i ..

3 minutes ago

Mianwali to become model district: Chief Minister ..

3 minutes ago

Science Fiction Writers Will Help French Army Fore ..

3 minutes ago

UN Chief Unable to Verify Facts on Downed Iranian ..

3 minutes ago

China's Vice Foreign Minister hosts reception for ..

3 minutes ago

US Sanctions Four Individuals With Ties to Venezue ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.