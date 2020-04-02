Thailand Reports 104 New Coronavirus Cases, Three More Deaths
Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Thu 02nd April 2020 | 12:30 PM
BANGKOK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Apr, 2020) Thailand on Thursday confirmed 104 new infections of coronavirus, COVID-19, bringing its total to 1,875 cases.
There were three new deaths in the country, bringing the total fatalities to 15, Taweesin Wisanuyothin, spokesman for the government's Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration, told Reuters.
The three new deaths, all Thai men, included a 57-year old who had pre-existing conditions of diabetes and high blood pressure.
The second new fatality was a 77-year-old who had come into contact with an infected patient, and the third case was a 55-year-old driver at Bangkok's Suvarnabhumi Airport.