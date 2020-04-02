UrduPoint.com
Thailand Reports 104 New Coronavirus Cases, Three More Deaths

Thu 02nd April 2020

Thailand reports 104 new coronavirus cases, three more deaths

BANGKOK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Apr, 2020) Thailand on Thursday confirmed 104 new infections of coronavirus, COVID-19, bringing its total to 1,875 cases.

There were three new deaths in the country, bringing the total fatalities to 15, Taweesin Wisanuyothin, spokesman for the government's Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration, told Reuters.

The three new deaths, all Thai men, included a 57-year old who had pre-existing conditions of diabetes and high blood pressure.

The second new fatality was a 77-year-old who had come into contact with an infected patient, and the third case was a 55-year-old driver at Bangkok's Suvarnabhumi Airport.

