UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Thailand Reports 111 New Coronavirus Infections

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 26th March 2020 | 10:45 AM

Thailand reports 111 new coronavirus infections

BANGKOK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Mar, 2020) Thailand reported 111 new coronavirus infections, taking its tally to 1,045, Reuters has quoted the government as saying on Twitter, on Thursday.

A state of emergency took effect.

Authorities in Thailand, which has suffered four deaths in the pandemic, set up checkpoints on major roads linking provinces so as to increase screening in a bid to limit spread of the virus.

Entry by non-resident foreigners has also been banned, Reuters added.

Related Topics

Thailand Twitter Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE condemns terrorist attack on soldiers in Chad

6 minutes ago

Egypt announces 54 new COVID-19 cases

6 minutes ago

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 26 March 2020

36 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

MoHAP &amp; MoI to Conduct &#039;National Disinfec ..

8 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Montenegro&#039;s President dis ..

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.