Thailand reports 111 new coronavirus infections

BANGKOK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Mar, 2020) Thailand reported 111 new coronavirus infections, taking its tally to 1,045, Reuters has quoted the government as saying on Twitter, on Thursday.

A state of emergency took effect.

Authorities in Thailand, which has suffered four deaths in the pandemic, set up checkpoints on major roads linking provinces so as to increase screening in a bid to limit spread of the virus.

Entry by non-resident foreigners has also been banned, Reuters added.