Theyab Bin Mohamed Bin Zayed Witnesses Etihad Rail, Keolis Joint Venture Announcement To Launch UAE Passenger Rail Services
Muhammad Irfan Published October 01, 2025 | 04:30 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Oct, 2025) H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes’ Affairs, and Chairman of Etihad Rail, attended the announcement of a landmark joint venture between Etihad Rail, the developer and operator of the UAE National Railway Network and Keolis, a world-renowned leader in passenger transport, to introduce its passenger rail services in the UAE.
This partnership marks a significant milestone in Etihad Rail's mission to deliver world-class rail services that will redefine the way people travel across the country.
Drawing on Keolis' international expertise and proven track record across 13 countries, combined with Etihad Rail's world-class infrastructure, this partnership is designed to create a new international standard for passenger experience.
Passenger services will launch in 2026, marking a significant milestone in Etihad Rail’s vision for modern, efficient, and customer-centric rail travel, and the history of the UAE’s railway network.
The announcement was made during Global Rail 2025, held in Abu Dhabi under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, with the support of H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes’ Affairs, and Chairman of Etihad Rail.
Commenting on the partnership, Azza Alsuwaidi, Deputy CEO of Etihad Rail Mobility, said, “The UAE is on the cusp of a dynamic new era in mobility, and at Etihad Rail we are proud to be driving this transformation under the guidance of our Chairman, H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. This joint venture marks a bold step forward towards launching passenger services in the nation.
By partnering with Keolis, an organisation that matches our vision and goals, we are enhancing our operational readiness with the highest levels of efficiency.
"Keolis brings extensive expertise in safely and efficiently managing complex rail networks, while keeping passenger satisfaction as a priority. Its proven success both locally and globally makes it the ideal partner for what we aim to achieve. This partnership is about more than building railways; it is about shaping the future of transport in our nation and setting the stage for the launch of our passenger services in 2026. We are determined to provide a seamless, world-class rail service that will transform the travel experience and enhance the quality of life in the UAE.”
Marie-Ange Debon, Chairwoman and Group Chief Executive Officer, said, “We are extremely proud of this strategic partnership with Etihad Rail. We will leverage their high-quality rail infrastructure by bringing our expertise in launching new operations and delivering service excellence to offer a safe and sustainable mobility solution across the United Arab Emirates. Alongside our operation within the Gulf Cooperation Council region, this new contract reinforces our position as a trusted partner and marks the beginning of a long-term commitment with Etihad Rail.”
The joint venture will focus on several key areas, including implementing best practices and innovative solutions to establish seamless operations, prioritising passenger comfort and convenience through modern amenities and services, and promoting environmentally friendly transport solutions that align with the UAE's sustainability goals. Furthermore, the partnership will support and enhance the foundational work already laid by Etihad Rail, ensuring smooth integration and a sustainable path toward long-term success.
