PCB Chairman Naqvi Invites Indian Captain To Collect Asia Cup 2025 Trophy
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published October 01, 2025 | 03:16 PM
Mohsin Naqvi strongly refutes Indian media reports that he apologized over Asia Cup 2025 trophy as baseless
LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 1st, 2025) Pakistan Cricket board (PCB) Chairman and Asian Cricket Council (ACC) President Mohsin Naqvi has once again invited the Indian captain to visit his office and collect the Asia Cup trophy.
Indian media earlier claimed that Naqvi had admitted a mistake and apologized to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) regarding the handling of the Asia Cup trophy. However, Naqvi strongly refuted these reports, calling them “false and baseless.
“I neither did anything wrong nor apologized to anyone,” Naqvi clarified.
“As ACC President, I was ready to hand over the trophy to India on the very same day, and I am still willing to give it if they want.”
Reiterating his stance, Naqvi extended another invitation to the Indian captain, urging him to come to the ACC office and collect the trophy.
Criticizing the Indian media, Naqvi said, “Their job is only to mislead their own people. Unfortunately, India has dragged politics into cricket, damaging the spirit and reputation of the game.”
Recent Stories
PCB Chairman Naqvi invites Indian Captain to Collect Asia Cup 2025 trophy
UAE leaders congratulate Governor-General of Tuvalu on Independence Day
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan stuns at Paris Fashion Week in Manish Malhotra creation
Saim Ayub tops ICC T20 All-Rounder Rankings, Pandya and Nabi slip
Tropical depression expected to form in Arabian Sea in 24 hours; no immediate im ..
UAE leaders congratulate President of Nigeria on Independence Day
CBUAE hosts Annual International Operational Risk Working Group meeting for cent ..
M42, Medical Tourism Association, Mastercard to expand UAE’s global patient re ..
Khalifa University, Ducab to advance 2D materials research, industrial applicati ..
Arab, German news agencies to discuss media development at Berlin symposium
UAE leaders congratulate President of Cyprus on Independence Day
10 Militants killed in Quetta operation
More Stories From Sports
-
PCB Chairman Naqvi invites Indian Captain to Collect Asia Cup 2025 trophy4 minutes ago
-
Saim Ayub tops ICC T20 All-Rounder Rankings, Pandya and Nabi slip22 minutes ago
-
IPC Ministry gifts new sports facilities to Islamabad Students1 hour ago
-
Wisden names Saim Ayub in Asia Cup 2025 XI despite flop show2 hours ago
-
44th National Kabaddi Championship from October 116 hours ago
-
QeA Trophy 2025-26 to begin from October 619 hours ago
-
Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2025-26 to begin from October 620 hours ago
-
Masood, Mohammad Khan star as Grace Academy crushes KGS by 268 runs20 hours ago
-
Pak team intensifies preparations for ICC Women's CWC21 hours ago
-
DG Sports assures to address issues faced by athletes23 hours ago
-
Pakistan squad named for South Africa Test series24 hours ago
-
Pakistan wheelchair cricket squad thrashes Afghanistan in T20 opening match1 day ago