Open Menu

PCB Chairman Naqvi Invites Indian Captain To Collect Asia Cup 2025 Trophy

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published October 01, 2025 | 03:16 PM

PCB Chairman Naqvi invites Indian Captain to Collect Asia Cup 2025 trophy

Mohsin Naqvi strongly refutes Indian media reports that he apologized over Asia Cup 2025 trophy as baseless  

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 1st, 2025) Pakistan Cricket board (PCB) Chairman and Asian Cricket Council (ACC) President Mohsin Naqvi has once again invited the Indian captain to visit his office and collect the Asia Cup trophy.

Indian media earlier claimed that Naqvi had admitted a mistake and apologized to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) regarding the handling of the Asia Cup trophy. However, Naqvi strongly refuted these reports, calling them “false and baseless.

“I neither did anything wrong nor apologized to anyone,” Naqvi clarified.

“As ACC President, I was ready to hand over the trophy to India on the very same day, and I am still willing to give it if they want.”

Reiterating his stance, Naqvi extended another invitation to the Indian captain, urging him to come to the ACC office and collect the trophy.

Criticizing the Indian media, Naqvi said, “Their job is only to mislead their own people. Unfortunately, India has dragged politics into cricket, damaging the spirit and reputation of the game.”

Related Topics

India Cricket Board Of Control For Cricket In India PCB Visit Job Same Media Asia

Recent Stories

PCB Chairman Naqvi invites Indian Captain to Colle ..

PCB Chairman Naqvi invites Indian Captain to Collect Asia Cup 2025 trophy

4 minutes ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Governor-General of Tuval ..

UAE leaders congratulate Governor-General of Tuvalu on Independence Day

5 minutes ago
 Aishwarya Rai Bachchan stuns at Paris Fashion Week ..

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan stuns at Paris Fashion Week in Manish Malhotra creation

16 minutes ago
 Saim Ayub tops ICC T20 All-Rounder Rankings, Pandy ..

Saim Ayub tops ICC T20 All-Rounder Rankings, Pandya and Nabi slip

22 minutes ago
 Tropical depression expected to form in Arabian Se ..

Tropical depression expected to form in Arabian Sea in 24 hours; no immediate im ..

35 minutes ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Nigeria on I ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Nigeria on Independence Day

35 minutes ago
CBUAE hosts Annual International Operational Risk ..

CBUAE hosts Annual International Operational Risk Working Group meeting for cent ..

50 minutes ago
 M42, Medical Tourism Association, Mastercard to ex ..

M42, Medical Tourism Association, Mastercard to expand UAE’s global patient re ..

50 minutes ago
 Khalifa University, Ducab to advance 2D materials ..

Khalifa University, Ducab to advance 2D materials research, industrial applicati ..

1 hour ago
 Arab, German news agencies to discuss media develo ..

Arab, German news agencies to discuss media development at Berlin symposium

1 hour ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Cyprus on In ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Cyprus on Independence Day

1 hour ago
 10 Militants killed in Quetta operation

10 Militants killed in Quetta operation

1 hour ago

More Stories From Sports