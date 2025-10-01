PCB Chairman Naqvi invites Indian Captain to Collect Asia Cup 2025 trophy

(@Abdulla99267510)

Mohsin Naqvi strongly refutes Indian media reports that he apologized over Asia Cup 2025 trophy as baseless

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 1st, 2025) Pakistan Cricket board (PCB) Chairman and Asian Cricket Council (ACC) President Mohsin Naqvi has once again invited the Indian captain to visit his office and collect the Asia Cup trophy.

Indian media earlier claimed that Naqvi had admitted a mistake and apologized to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) regarding the handling of the Asia Cup trophy. However, Naqvi strongly refuted these reports, calling them “false and baseless.

“I neither did anything wrong nor apologized to anyone,” Naqvi clarified.

“As ACC President, I was ready to hand over the trophy to India on the very same day, and I am still willing to give it if they want.”

Reiterating his stance, Naqvi extended another invitation to the Indian captain, urging him to come to the ACC office and collect the trophy.

Criticizing the Indian media, Naqvi said, “Their job is only to mislead their own people. Unfortunately, India has dragged politics into cricket, damaging the spirit and reputation of the game.”