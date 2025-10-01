TECNO Spark 40C Launched in Pakistan – Big Battery, Stylish Design, and Everyday Reliability

TECNO, a global leader in smartphone innovation, has officially introduced the Spark 40C smartphone in Pakistan

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2025) TECNO, a global leader in smartphone innovation, has officially introduced the Spark 40C smartphone in Pakistan. The latest addition to the popular Spark series is designed to meet the needs of young, energetic consumers who demand long-lasting power, smooth performance, and stylish durability – all at a price that remains highly accessible.

With its 6000mAh Long-Lasting Battery, 128GB storage, 120Hz Refresh Rate and trendy design, the Spark 40C is built to deliver reliability, entertainment, and convenience in everyday use.

Power That Keeps You Going

The highlight of Spark 40C is its 6000mAh Long Lasting Battery, providing extended usage for streaming, gaming, and social media without constant recharging. The device also supports 18W Fast Charging, ensuring users can quickly power up and stay connected throughout the day.

Smooth Multitasking and Ample Storage

The Spark 40C is equipped with 128GB storage for apps, videos, and photos, along with 4GB + 4GB Extended RAM. This ensures seamless multitasking and efficient performance. Powered by the MediaTek Helio G81 processor, the phone delivers reliable speed, fluid app handling, and enhanced gaming experiences.

Durable and Stylish Build

Combining trendy looks with strength, the Spark 40C is built with IP64 Dust and Water Resistance and is engineered to survive drops of up to 1.5 meters.

With Wet Touch Control, the phone remains responsive even when the screen is damp – a practical feature for everyday use.

Users can choose from four stylish colors – Titanium Grey, Veil White, Ripple Blue, and Ink Black – making it as fashionable as it is dependable.

Immersive Display and Entertainment

The Spark 40C offers a 6.67” HD+ Clear Display with a 120Hz refresh rate, delivering smooth visuals for gaming, scrolling, and streaming. To complete the entertainment experience, the phone is equipped with dual speakers enhanced with DTS certification and Volume Plus 2.0, offering richer and more immersive sound quality.

Smart Everyday Features

Designed for modern lifestyles, Spark 40C includes Freelink connectivity and an Infrared Remote Control to manage home devices directly from the phone. The smartphone also introduces TECNO’s AI suite – including ELLA AI, Hi Translate, AI Writing, and AI Call Noise Reduction – Spark 40C enhances communication and productivity.

Reliable Performance Over Time

TECNO promises up to four years of smooth performance, ensuring Spark 40C remains responsive and reliable well beyond the first year of use.

Price & Availability

The TECNO Spark 40C is available at an attractive price of PKR 26,999 across Pakistan. Customers can purchase the Spark 40C from their nearest smartphone market. The device is approved by the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) and supports all mobile networks nationwide, ensuring seamless and reliable connectivity. To give users added peace of mind, TECNO also offers a 12+1 month official warranty with every purchase.