Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Stuns At Paris Fashion Week In Manish Malhotra Creation
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published October 01, 2025 | 03:04 PM
The 51-year-old actress, who also serves as a global ambassador for a leading beauty brand, walks ramp in a specially designed outfit by celebrated Indian designer Manish Malhotra, instantly becoming center of attention
PARIS: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 1st, 2025) Bollywood icon and style diva Aishwarya Rai Bachchan once again captivated fans with her dazzling appearance at Paris Fashion Week.
The 51-year-old actress, who also serves as a global ambassador for a leading beauty brand, walked the ramp in a specially designed outfit by celebrated Indian designer Manish Malhotra, instantly becoming the center of attention.
According to international media, Aishwarya wore a striking indigo-hued reimagined sherwani, blending traditional elements with contemporary fashion. Designer Malhotra described the creation as being inspired by masculine heritage, but refined with modern elegance and a fashion-forward edge.
The standout features of the outfit included diamond-embroidered cuffs, sculpted diamond motifs, tassel drops, and diamond-encrusted brooches, crafted exclusively for the show.
The sherwani also featured a band collar, diamond-studded buttons, padded shoulders, long sleeves, and side as well as front slits. Paired with flared trousers, the ensemble exuded sophistication.
Aishwarya completed her look with high heels and diamond-studded rings, enhancing the glamour of her runway presence.
The pictures and videos from Paris Fashion Week featuring Aishwarya went viral across social media, with fans once again enchanted by her timeless beauty and charisma.
