Arab, German News Agencies To Discuss Media Development At Berlin Symposium

Umer Jamshaid Published October 01, 2025 | 02:15 PM

Arab, German news agencies to discuss media development at Berlin symposium

BERLIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Oct, 2025) A specialised symposium on the development of news agency journalism will take place in Berlin, Germany, on 6th October, with the participation of several Arab news agencies alongside the German Press Agency (dpa).

Organised by the General Secretariat of the Federation of Arab News Agencies (FANA), the symposium will address ways to improve agency performance and enhance staff expertise in line with advances in communications and artificial intelligence. Discussions will also cover strategies to curb the spread of false news on social media that can negatively affect societies.

Several Arab news agencies and FANA’s secretariat will present reports at the meeting, aimed at strengthening cooperation with dpa.

