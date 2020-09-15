UrduPoint.com
Third ERC Aircraft Arrives In Khartoum To Rescue People Affected By Floods

Tue 15th September 2020 | 08:15 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Sep, 2020) A third Emirati aircraft carrying aid from the Emirates Red Crescent, ERC, arrived in Khartoum today to rescue people affected by the floods that hit many Sudanese states, as part of the current Emirati humanitarian aid programme aimed at reducing the effects of the floods.

The aircraft carried medicines, medical equipment, food and shelter materials, which will be distributed by the ERC delegation currently in Sudan, which is working in coordination with the UAE Embassy in Khartoum and relevant Sudanese authorities to continue the ERC’s efforts to enlarge the scope of beneficiaries.

Dr. Mohammed Ateeq Al Falahi, Secretary-General of the ERC, said that the aid was sent to Sudan upon the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and under the monitoring of H.

H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region and Chairman of the ERC, in continuation of the UAE’s initiative to support the Sudanese people and ease their burdens.

The UAE is helping Sudan overcome the effects of the disaster and is cooperating with its partners in Sudan to reduce the health, environmental and psychological damage caused by the floods, Al Falahi added, noting that the ERC delegation in Sudan is performing a key role in supporting those affected by the disaster, providing for their basic needs, and ensuring the future provision of aid.

