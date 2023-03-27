Three notaries take legal oath before ADJD Undersecretary

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Mar, 2023) Three new public and private notaries took the legal oath in front of Counselor Youssef Saeed Al-Abri, Undersecretary of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, marking the start of their duties in performing the work of notary public and through law firms, according to the authorities and powers conferred on them, under the legislation and laws in force in Abu Dhabi.

Counselor Al-Abri emphasised the interest of the Judicial Department in the implementation of the directives of H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of the Presidential Court and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department (ADJD), to support government directions aimed at facilitating the business and providing an attractive investment environment that boosts the economic standing and competitiveness in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

The Undersecretary stated that developing the experience of the notary public and providing multiple options for customers to complete their transactions, in light of the advanced digital structure, accomplishes the goals of the Judicial Department as per the priorities of its strategic plan 2021-2023, to provide an eminent experience in justice and judicial sector.

Moreover, he referred that the Judicial Department gives much attention to training and qualifying the national cadres of notaries, by enrolling them in specialised training programmes at the Abu Dhabi Judicial academy, with the aim of providing them with the knowledge, attitudes, and capabilities necessary to practice the profession of notaries in general.

Counselor Al-Abri referred that this integrated system contributes to creating a competitive environment that provides easy access to justice services, with the Judicial Department continuing to provide counseling and vocational guidance programmes, direct technical support and training, and continuous development programmes.