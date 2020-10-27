Tolerance Minister, Australian Ambassador discuss cooperation relations

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Oct, 2020) Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, yesterday received in his Palace Heidi Venamor, Ambassador of the Commonwealth of Australia to the UAE.

The Minister welcomed the Australian ambassador and discussed with her issues of common interest and means to enhance cooperation relations between the UAE and Australia in various fields.

Sheikh Nahyan said that the relations between the UAE and Australia are distinguished and are witnessing continuous development thanks to the support of their countries' leaderships.

He commended the efforts made by the Australian ambassador in strengthening cooperation ties between the UAE and Australia in various fields and pushing them towards broader horizons in order to achieve development and prosperity.

For her part, Venamor reiterated her country's keenness to further develop cooperation with the UAE in a way that serves the interests of the two friendly countries, praising the progress and development of the UAE in various fields.

She praised the role of the UAE and its pioneering efforts in laying the foundations for peace, tolerance and coexistence among human beings worldwide by launching initiatives to promote stability and prosperity worldwide.