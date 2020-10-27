UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tolerance Minister, Australian Ambassador Discuss Cooperation Relations

Sumaira FH 17 seconds ago Tue 27th October 2020 | 03:00 PM

Tolerance Minister, Australian Ambassador discuss cooperation relations

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Oct, 2020) Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, yesterday received in his Palace Heidi Venamor, Ambassador of the Commonwealth of Australia to the UAE.

The Minister welcomed the Australian ambassador and discussed with her issues of common interest and means to enhance cooperation relations between the UAE and Australia in various fields.

Sheikh Nahyan said that the relations between the UAE and Australia are distinguished and are witnessing continuous development thanks to the support of their countries' leaderships.

He commended the efforts made by the Australian ambassador in strengthening cooperation ties between the UAE and Australia in various fields and pushing them towards broader horizons in order to achieve development and prosperity.

For her part, Venamor reiterated her country's keenness to further develop cooperation with the UAE in a way that serves the interests of the two friendly countries, praising the progress and development of the UAE in various fields.

She praised the role of the UAE and its pioneering efforts in laying the foundations for peace, tolerance and coexistence among human beings worldwide by launching initiatives to promote stability and prosperity worldwide.

Related Topics

Australia UAE Progress

Recent Stories

SBP introduces new mechanism for disinvestment for ..

21 minutes ago

Pakistani Software Company [CSP] wins Top Internat ..

27 minutes ago

EAD hosts forum on marine reserves in Abu Dhabi to ..

30 minutes ago

Terror incidents in Pakistan linked to India's sin ..

50 seconds ago

Russia's Vector Launches Production of EpiVacCoron ..

51 seconds ago

India, US Sign Basic Exchange And Cooperation Agre ..

52 seconds ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.