TRA Marks World Telecommunication And Information Society Day

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th May, 2020) The Telecommunications Regulatory Authority, TRA, has celebrated the World Telecommunication and Information Society Day, marked on 17th May every year, by holding a digital session on microsoft Teams attended by Majed Al Mesmar, TRA Deputy Director-General for the Telecom Sector, department directors and employees of the association.

The session touched upon the role of the telecommunications sector in business continuity and overcoming the challenges the country is currently experiencing.

Al Mesmar said, "Today, as we celebrate World Telecommunication and Information Society Day, we are grateful to all the behind-the-scenes workers in this sector for their great efforts over the past years in upgrading the infrastructure and ensuring business continuity for the government and private sectors.

The session discussed the results of the implementation of the Authority's future foresight plan, which included the implementation of more than 270 projects at the TRA level.

Moreover, speakers at the session highlighted the most important initiatives launched by the TRA during the current situation in support of distance working and learning.

