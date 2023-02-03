UAE a global example of promoting values of peace, tolerance: Abdullah bin Bayyah

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Feb, 2023) ABU DHABI, 3rd February, 2023 (WAM) – Shaikh Abdullah bin Bayyah, Chairman of the UAE Fatwa Council and Head of the Abu Dhabi Forum for Peace, praised the UAE's leadership for promoting the values of peace, tolerance, and compassion globally, making it a global example.

In his statement on the occasion of the annual International Day of Human Fraternity on 4th February, Shaikh Abdullah noted the UAE's role in fostering inter-faith dialogue and hosting the signing of the Document on Human Fraternity by His Eminence Dr. Ahmed el-Tayyeb, Grand Imam of Al Azhar and Chairman of the Muslim Council of Elders, and His Holiness Pope Francis, Head of the Catholic Church.

He emphasised the importance of highlighting similarities between humans as a way to achieve harmony and pave the way for peace.