UAE affirms commitment to supporting peacekeeping operations

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Dec, 2021) Ahmed Ali Al Sayegh, Minister of State, affirmed the UAE’s commitment to supporting the peacekeeping operations of the United Nations (UN).

He made this statement during his speech at the 2021 Seoul UN Peacekeeping Ministerial meeting hosted by South Korea, held remotely and attended by António Guterres, Secretary-General of the UN, Abdullah Saif Al Nuaimi, UAE Ambassador to South Korea, and ministers from 50 countries.

During the second key session of the conference, Al Sayegh spoke about the importance of the equal participation of women in peacekeeping and security operations. In March, the UAE launched the first national action plan in response to UN Security Council Resolution No.1325 on women, peace and security, he noted.

He also underscored the initiative of H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union (GWU), President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation (FDF), and the 'Mother of the Nation', aimed at implementing the aforementioned resolution in collaboration between the GWU and the United Nations Entity for Gender Equality and the Empowerment of Women (UN Women) to support the participation of women in all areas, most notably in peace and security operations.

Under this initiative, nearly 375 women from the middle East, Africa and Asia were trained and supplied with the necessary skills to participate in peacekeeping operations, he added.

Al Sayegh announced that the UAE had pledged US$10 million for international peacekeeping operations, which will include the training of 200 women in the Khawla bint Al Azwar school over four years to build their capabilities in the security field and enable them to participate in peacekeeping operations.

The UAE’s pledge also includes providing logistical and financial support to the UN to address the short and medium-term needs of peacekeeping operations.

Al Sayegh ended his speech by highlighting the UAE’s ongoing support for peacekeeping operations, especially after the country's election as a member of the UN Security Council for the 2022-2023 term.