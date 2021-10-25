UrduPoint.com

UAE Affirms Need To Strengthen Investment In Women In Peacekeeping, Peacebuilding Efforts

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 25th October 2021 | 11:30 AM

NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Oct, 2021) The UAE has underscored the urgent need for strengthened investment in women in peacekeeping and peacebuilding efforts – particularly as crises continue to intensify around the world, during the UN Security Council’s annual open debate on Women, Peace and Security (WPS).

Lana Nusseibeh, Assistant Minister for Political Affairs and the UAE Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the UN, addressed the Security Council. It is the first time the entire UN membership participated at a Security Council meeting in person since the outset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ambassador Nusseibeh said, "Indeed, the WPS agenda is not a ‘nice-to-have’ or box-ticking exercise for this chamber; it is not incidental to the concerns of this body – it is necessary for its core mandate.

"We know that women are not only victimised by conflict; they are also agents of peace."

She added, "When we join the Council in January, the UAE will continue this unrivalled investment in peace, security and economic prosperity."

Ambassador Nusseibeh emphasised that all actors who design and prepare for peace operations must be compelled to incorporate a range of perspectives, including local women. She also highlighted that early participation and inclusion of women throughout peace efforts is required to improve the responsiveness of peace operations and processes to women’s needs.

Nusseibeh stressed that the UN and its member states must also play a role in increasing the number of women in leadership roles across field operations.

Noting that partnerships and funding will amplify efforts to close the gender gap, she said that the UAE’s funding of UN Women and the UN’s Department of Political and Peacebuilding Affairs will enable systemic communication and engagement with local women in conflict resolution from the start.

Furthermore, Ambassador Nusseibeh underscored that the WPS agenda requires a collective effort by actors across all sectors. She stated that policy alignment and shared metrics in the nexus between WPS, climate change, and humanitarian relief will be a core focus for the UAE, as it is a candidate for the presidency of the UN Climate Change Conference (COP28) in 2023.

She also highlighted the five-year Compact on Women, Peace and Security, and Humanitarian Action that was developed under the Generation Equality Forum, of which the UAE is both a board member and a signatory.

Additionally, she commended Ireland, Kenya, and Mexico for putting a spotlight on the centrality of women’s leadership and participation in sustainable peace and international security during their presidencies of the UN Security Council.

