UAE affirms solidarity with flood-ridden European countries

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Jul, 2021) The UAE has expressed its solidarity with Germany, Belgium, the Netherlands and the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg over the loss of life caused by floods.

In a statement today, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the governments and the families of the victims, wishing a speedy recovery to all those affected.