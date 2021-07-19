UrduPoint.com
UAE Affirms Solidarity With Flood-ridden European Countries

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 19th July 2021 | 10:45 AM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Jul, 2021) The UAE has expressed its solidarity with Germany, Belgium, the Netherlands and the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg over the loss of life caused by floods.

In a statement today, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the governments and the families of the victims, wishing a speedy recovery to all those affected.

