UAE Aid Ship 'Khalifa' Arrives In Al Arish Port

Umer Jamshaid Published August 05, 2025 | 01:45 PM

AL ARISH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Aug, 2025) The eighth UAE aid ship, Khalifa, reached Al Arish Port in Egypt on Tuesday as part of “Operation Chivalrous Knight 3,” in preparation for delivering its cargo to the Gaza Strip, in continuation of the UAE’s humanitarian support for the Palestinian people.

The ship was received by a delegation of representatives from humanitarian and charitable organisations, along with Ahmed Sari Al Mazrouei, Secretary-General of the Emirates Red Crescent (ERC), and Egyptian officials.

The arrival of the Khalifa aid ship underscores the UAE’s steadfast commitment to delivering humanitarian and relief aid to the Palestinian people, especially amid the escalating humanitarian challenges in the Gaza Strip.

Departing from Khalifa Port in Abu Dhabi, the ship was loaded with 7,166 tonnes of humanitarian assistance, including food, medicines, medical supplies, relief items, dates and shelter materials, for the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip.

Comprising 4,372 tonnes of food, 1,433 tonnes of shelter supplies, 860 tonnes of medical materials, and 501 tonnes of health items, the shipment brings the overall aid dispatched to the Gaza Strip to more than 80,000 tonnes.

As part of a continuous series of initiatives, the UAE dispatched this ship to deliver urgent aid to the Palestinian people, reaffirming its enduring humanitarian stance in supporting just causes and reducing the impact of crises in the region.

