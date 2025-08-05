Abdulla Al Hamed meets Shanghai media leaders to advance UAE–China media cooperation

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SHANGHAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Aug, 2025) Abdulla bin Mohammed bin Butti Al Hamed, Chairman of the UAE National Media Office and Chairman of the UAE Media Council, conducted a high-level visit to Shanghai, where he met with senior leaders of Shanghai United Media Group (SUMG) and Shanghai Media Group (SMG).

The two visits took place during the BRIDGE Roadshow’s Shanghai stop, part of the preparatory tour for the BRIDGE 2025 Summit - the largest platform uniting media, cultural and creative content creators, leaders, and decision-makers to transform how the world communicates, set to take place in Abu Dhabi from 8th to 10th December 2025.

Received by Fang Shizhong, President of SMG, and key officials, including the Director of Research & Technology and the Head of Digital Platforms at the Group, Abdulla Al Hamed and the BRIDGE delegation toured SMG headquarters, exploring state-of-the-art content creation studios, newsroom facilities, content fact-checking units, and advanced digital platform labs.

Al Hamed articulated China’s pivotal role as a gateway to global media audiences and innovation ecosystems. He emphasised the collaboration’s significance in advancing the UAE’s strategic vision of becoming a global media hub. Highlighting joint strengths in media technologies, fact-based journalism, and digital platforms, he expressed the intent to co-create content that resonates across West Asia, China, and beyond.

He also affirmed that the relationship between the UAE and China stands as a distinguished model of cooperation built on mutual respect and a shared vision. He noted that these ties receive the full support and attention of the UAE’s wise leadership, which firmly believes in the importance of building bridges of collaboration across various sectors.

Al Hamed added, “This visit to Shanghai and its leading media institutions forms part of the BRIDGE Roadshow, aimed at strengthening collaboration with major Chinese media entities, activating partnerships that enable knowledge exchange, and leveraging shared capabilities in content production, digital platform development, and the integration of artificial intelligence tools.

Concluding his remarks, the Chairman of the UAE National Media Office said, “The UAE views purposeful media as a powerful tool for fostering societal awareness and promoting values of tolerance and openness. We see the media as a key partner in the journey towards sustainable development. It is from this perspective that we are committed to forging strategic partnerships with leading media organisations around the world—to co-create content that is responsible, forward-looking, and reflective of the rapid transformations within the digital landscape.”

Fang Shizhong highlighted the enduring strength of China–UAE cultural and media cooperation. He emphasised the importance of deepening ties through shared innovation and mutual dialogue, underscoring SMG’s ambition to enhance cooperation with international partners amidst evolving media landscapes driven by technology and platform convergence.

Another day was spent visiting the SUMG headquarters, where the BRIDGE delegation was received by SUMG’s President Li Yun, and were offered detailed insights into how the state media company run by the Shanghai Municipal Committee has provided state-of-the-art digital media services to newspaper companies since 2013.

This engagement aligns with the objectives of the BRIDGE Roadshow in expanding international media partnerships ahead of the BRIDGE Summit 2025. It underscores the UAE’s commitment to innovation, responsible content creation, and the integration of intelligent technologies across media systems.

