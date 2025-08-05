Open Menu

Indian MLA Mugged In Delhi’s High-security Diplomatic Enclave

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published August 05, 2025 | 02:05 PM

Indian MLA mugged in Delhi’s high-security diplomatic enclave

Congress MLA Sudha Ramakrishnan says she was mugged when she was doing morning walk in high-security zone area

NEW DEHLI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 5th, 2025) A shocking street crime occurred in India’s capital as Congress MLA Sudha Ramakrishnan was mugged while walking in the highly guarded diplomatic enclave area of Delhi.

The Indian media reported that the incident took place on Monday morning when the female legislator was out for a walk. A man riding a scooter approached her and snatched her gold chain. The assailant, who was wearing a helmet, also caused injuries to the MLA during the robbery.

Narrating the ordeal, Sudha Ramakrishnan said she was walking near the Polish Embassy shortly after 6 a.

m. when the helmeted man slowly rode up close to her. She suspected nothing until he suddenly grabbed her chain, injuring her neck in the process.

In response to the incident, the MLA wrote a letter of complaint to India’s Home Minister Amit Shah, expressing her outrage over being attacked in such a highly secured zone surrounded by embassies.

She wrote, “If a woman — and a Member of Parliament — is not safe walking in the capital’s most high-security area, where can we possibly feel safe?”

Related Topics

India Delhi Parliament Robbery Man Congress Women Gold Media

Recent Stories

Hearing of harassment appeal of K E CEO held at Go ..

Hearing of harassment appeal of K E CEO held at Governor House

39 seconds ago
 Mubarak Zeb holds meeting with ministers, parliame ..

Mubarak Zeb holds meeting with ministers, parliamentarians regarding Bajaur's de ..

41 seconds ago
 AD Ports Group opens Islamabad office, expanding i ..

AD Ports Group opens Islamabad office, expanding its strategic presence in Pakis ..

57 minutes ago
 One killed, 10 injured in Jamshoro road accident

One killed, 10 injured in Jamshoro road accident

42 seconds ago
 Court copying fee drastically reduced on Chief Jus ..

Court copying fee drastically reduced on Chief Justice Aalia Neelum’s initiati ..

44 seconds ago
 Addl IG RMP reviews specialised training, issues o ..

Addl IG RMP reviews specialised training, issues on-spot directives

45 seconds ago
Suspect killed during encounter with police

Suspect killed during encounter with police

52 minutes ago
 NA Standing Committee on Interior recommends amend ..

NA Standing Committee on Interior recommends amendments to Anti-Terrorism Law, r ..

52 minutes ago
 Several injured in Shikarpur road accident

Several injured in Shikarpur road accident

52 minutes ago
 Jashan-e-Azadi & Ma’araka-e-Haq celebrations org ..

Jashan-e-Azadi & Ma’araka-e-Haq celebrations organized by Commissioner Karachi ..

52 minutes ago
 PPP South Punjab denounces Indian atrocities in Ka ..

PPP South Punjab denounces Indian atrocities in Kashmir on ‘Youm-e-Istehsal’

52 minutes ago
 UAE conducts 63rd airdrop of aid as part of ‘Bir ..

UAE conducts 63rd airdrop of aid as part of ‘Birds of Goodness' operation, del ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World