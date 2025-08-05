Indian MLA Mugged In Delhi’s High-security Diplomatic Enclave
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published August 05, 2025 | 02:05 PM
Congress MLA Sudha Ramakrishnan says she was mugged when she was doing morning walk in high-security zone area
NEW DEHLI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 5th, 2025) A shocking street crime occurred in India’s capital as Congress MLA Sudha Ramakrishnan was mugged while walking in the highly guarded diplomatic enclave area of Delhi.
The Indian media reported that the incident took place on Monday morning when the female legislator was out for a walk. A man riding a scooter approached her and snatched her gold chain. The assailant, who was wearing a helmet, also caused injuries to the MLA during the robbery.
Narrating the ordeal, Sudha Ramakrishnan said she was walking near the Polish Embassy shortly after 6 a.
m. when the helmeted man slowly rode up close to her. She suspected nothing until he suddenly grabbed her chain, injuring her neck in the process.
In response to the incident, the MLA wrote a letter of complaint to India’s Home Minister Amit Shah, expressing her outrage over being attacked in such a highly secured zone surrounded by embassies.
She wrote, “If a woman — and a Member of Parliament — is not safe walking in the capital’s most high-security area, where can we possibly feel safe?”
Recent Stories
Hearing of harassment appeal of K E CEO held at Governor House
Mubarak Zeb holds meeting with ministers, parliamentarians regarding Bajaur's de ..
AD Ports Group opens Islamabad office, expanding its strategic presence in Pakis ..
One killed, 10 injured in Jamshoro road accident
Court copying fee drastically reduced on Chief Justice Aalia Neelum’s initiati ..
Addl IG RMP reviews specialised training, issues on-spot directives
Suspect killed during encounter with police
NA Standing Committee on Interior recommends amendments to Anti-Terrorism Law, r ..
Several injured in Shikarpur road accident
Jashan-e-Azadi & Ma’araka-e-Haq celebrations organized by Commissioner Karachi ..
PPP South Punjab denounces Indian atrocities in Kashmir on ‘Youm-e-Istehsal’
UAE conducts 63rd airdrop of aid as part of ‘Birds of Goodness' operation, del ..
More Stories From World
-
Pakistan, China to deepen cooperation in electric vehicle sector2 hours ago
-
Dr Zakir Naik stuns fans with thrilling bungee jump in Bali2 hours ago
-
Trump signals tougher trade action against India, issues 24-hour deadline2 hours ago
-
Kashmiri people's just cause to ultimately triumph: Chinese scholar6 hours ago
-
East China Shengsi’s holistic tourism awakens stellar synergy of its islands7 hours ago
-
Envoy urges role of EU, HR bodies to end Indian systemic abuses in IIOJK7 hours ago
-
Kashmir Exploitation Day Observed Across Gilgit-Baltistan with Full Zeal7 hours ago
-
Indian MLA mugged in Delhi’s high-security diplomatic enclave8 hours ago
-
Ahsan Iqbal highlights CPEC Phase II, space cooperation with China8 hours ago
-
Embassy of Pakistan in Beijing observes Youm-e-Istehsal Kashmir8 hours ago
-
Int'l supply chain service station to open in September, enhancing China-Pakistan trade8 hours ago
-
Hundreds of ex-Israeli security officials urge Trump to help end Gaza war; UN backs call21 hours ago