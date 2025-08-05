Indian MLA mugged in Delhi’s high-security diplomatic enclave

(@Abdulla99267510)

Congress MLA Sudha Ramakrishnan says she was mugged when she was doing morning walk in high-security zone area

NEW DEHLI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 5th, 2025) A shocking street crime occurred in India’s capital as Congress MLA Sudha Ramakrishnan was mugged while walking in the highly guarded diplomatic enclave area of Delhi.

The Indian media reported that the incident took place on Monday morning when the female legislator was out for a walk. A man riding a scooter approached her and snatched her gold chain. The assailant, who was wearing a helmet, also caused injuries to the MLA during the robbery.

Narrating the ordeal, Sudha Ramakrishnan said she was walking near the Polish Embassy shortly after 6 a.

m. when the helmeted man slowly rode up close to her. She suspected nothing until he suddenly grabbed her chain, injuring her neck in the process.

In response to the incident, the MLA wrote a letter of complaint to India’s Home Minister Amit Shah, expressing her outrage over being attacked in such a highly secured zone surrounded by embassies.

She wrote, “If a woman — and a Member of Parliament — is not safe walking in the capital’s most high-security area, where can we possibly feel safe?”