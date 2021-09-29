UrduPoint.com

UAE Ambassador Discusses Enhancing Cooperation With Romanian Officials

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 29th September 2021 | 07:00 PM

UAE Ambassador discusses enhancing cooperation with Romanian officials

BUCHAREST, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Sep, 2021) Dr. Ahmed Abdullah bin Saeed Al Matrooshi, UAE Ambassador to Romania, has met with Eduard Costin, Director of the Foreign Affairs Department at the Romanian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, and Razvan Parvulescu, Head of the Bilateral Relations Office of the Romanian Chamber.

Mihail Toncea, President of the Association of Romanian Aeronautical Companies, and Catalin Nae, Director-General and Technical Director of the National Institute for Aerospace Research (Elie Carafoli), also attended the meeting.

The meeting discussed enhancing UAE-Romania relations and joint work in areas related to air transport and aerospace to serve the interests of the two countries.

During the meeting, Al Matrooshi underscored the importance of enhancing cooperation between the two countries in areas of common interest, as well as exchanging expertise in the aerospace field, building on the two countries' experience in this field.

