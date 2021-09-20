UrduPoint.com

UAE Ambassador Hosts Meeting On Implementing Development Projects In Comoros

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 20th September 2021 | 01:45 PM

UAE Ambassador hosts meeting on implementing development projects in Comoros

MORONI, Comoros, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Sep, 2021) Saeed Mohammed Murshid Al Maqbali, UAE Ambassador to the Comoros, has hosted a high-level meeting of heads of diplomatic missions and international organisations accredited to Moroni to discuss coordinating joint work in the implementation of a number of development projects in the United Republic of the Comoros.

The meeting - which was held at the headquarters of the country's embassy in Moroni, in coordination with François Batalingaya, United Nations Resident Coordinator in Comoros - dealt with coordinating plans and mechanisms between the participating diplomats and the Comorian government to ensure the effectiveness and expedite the completion of development projects.

The participants reviewed strategic development plans in the Comoros and the challenges encountered in their implementation and submitted a number of recommendations that contribute to enhancing coordination among them.

During the meeting, next month was set as a date for reviewing plans to advance development sectors in the Comoros and enhance joint work and mutual diplomatic cooperation.

Participants expressed their appreciation for the efforts of the UAE's ambassador to host and organise this first consultative meeting of its kind.

Related Topics

United Nations UAE Moroni Comoros Government

Recent Stories

Hong Kong stocks end more than 3% down

Hong Kong stocks end more than 3% down

48 seconds ago
 Two suspects held during search operation

Two suspects held during search operation

50 seconds ago
 Police conducts search operation

Police conducts search operation

2 minutes ago
 PM Imran Khan to address 76th UNGA session via vid ..

PM Imran Khan to address 76th UNGA session via video-link on Sep 24

2 minutes ago
 European stocks dive at open after Asia selloff

European stocks dive at open after Asia selloff

2 minutes ago
 Five-day anti-polio drive kicks off in Sialkot dis ..

Five-day anti-polio drive kicks off in Sialkot district

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.