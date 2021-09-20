UAE Ambassador hosts meeting on implementing development projects in Comoros

MORONI, Comoros, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Sep, 2021) Saeed Mohammed Murshid Al Maqbali, UAE Ambassador to the Comoros, has hosted a high-level meeting of heads of diplomatic missions and international organisations accredited to Moroni to discuss coordinating joint work in the implementation of a number of development projects in the United Republic of the Comoros.

The meeting - which was held at the headquarters of the country's embassy in Moroni, in coordination with François Batalingaya, United Nations Resident Coordinator in Comoros - dealt with coordinating plans and mechanisms between the participating diplomats and the Comorian government to ensure the effectiveness and expedite the completion of development projects.

The participants reviewed strategic development plans in the Comoros and the challenges encountered in their implementation and submitted a number of recommendations that contribute to enhancing coordination among them.

During the meeting, next month was set as a date for reviewing plans to advance development sectors in the Comoros and enhance joint work and mutual diplomatic cooperation.

Participants expressed their appreciation for the efforts of the UAE's ambassador to host and organise this first consultative meeting of its kind.