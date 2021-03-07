UrduPoint.com
UAE Ambassador Reviews Cooperation With Serbia In Infrastructure, Transportation

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Sun 07th March 2021 | 11:30 AM

UAE Ambassador reviews cooperation with Serbia in infrastructure, transportation

BELGRADE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Mar, 2021) Mubarak Saeed Burshaid Al Dhaheri, UAE Ambassador to Serbia, and Ana Brnabić, Prime Minister of Serbia, discussed the distinguished relations between the two friendly countries and ways of bolstering them.

The two sides also affirmed the keenness and support of the leadership in their respective countries to develop aspects of joint cooperation in all fields, including in infrastructure and transport.

During a separate meeting with Tomislav Momirović, Minister of Construction, Transport and Infrastructure of Serbia, the UAE Ambassador discussed a number of issues of common interest, especially in the infrastructure and transportation sector.

A delegation from Dubai Ports World, headed by Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, CEO of DP World, participated in both meetings, where they reviewed further strengthening cooperation and opportunities for the company in Serbian ports.

