UAE announces recovery of three people, 72 new COVID-19 cases

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Mar, 2020) The UAE announced on Friday the detection of 72 new coronavirus, COVID-19, cases and the recovery of three more individuals.

The Ministry of Health and Prevention, MoHAP, said the new cases consisted of people who arrived from abroad or came in contact with previously confirmed cases under quarantine. Some cases were due to travel abroad.

The new cases bring the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 405, the ministry said.

In a statement, MoHAP added the new cases belonged to various nationalities - one each from Sri Lanka, Jordan, Palestine, Syria, Iran, Comoros, China, Saudi Arabia, Kyrgyzstan, Bosnia, Serbia, Greece, Uruguay, Romania, Sweden, South Africa, Iraq and Yemen, two each from Nepal, and Ethiopia, four from the UAE, five each from Britain, Pakistan and Lebanon, eight from Bangladesh, and 23 cases from India.

''All patients are in stable condition and receiving necessary medical care, the ministry affirmed.

MoHAP also announced the full recovery of three cases - two Bangladeshis and a Pakistani - taking the total number of recoveries so far to 55.

The Ministry advised the general public to adhere to preventative health and personal hygiene measures to prevent the spread of the epidemic.

It stressed basic protective measures such as the frequent washing of hands; covering mouth and nose with flexed elbow or tissue while coughing and sneezing and discarding of the tissue immediately.

The Ministry called upon the public to adhere to preventive measures, follow news updates on the health developments from the official government sources and disregard rumours and not circulate them.

It also called upon individuals suffering from respiratory ailments to avoid crowded places.