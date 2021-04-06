UAE athletes shine with 34 medals on Day 1 of the 12th Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Apr, 2021) The 12th Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship (ADWPJJC) kicked off with the world’s best U18 jiu-jitsu athletes competing for glory at Abu Dhabi’s Jiu-Jitsu Arena, in the presence of a number of VIPs including Eng. Hussain Ibrahim Al Hammadi, UAE Minister of education.

The opening day of the largest and most prestigious event on the global jiu-jitsu Calendar, which is being held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, saw the UAE’s home heroes represent their country with skill and determination; the country’s best young talented scooped 34 medals - 12 gold, 12 silver and 10 bronze.

The 12th edition of the ADWPJJC runs until April 9 at the Jiu-Jitsu Arena, bringing together hundreds of the sport’s top athletes to compete in a safe environment with strict health and safety protocols in place. Regular PCR testing, social distancing, and mandatory mask wearing, except for athletes during a bout on the mats, have been implemented to ensure the health and wellbeing of all participants.

"The return of ADWPJJC for its 12th edition is a true success story, bringing joy to the jiu-jitsu community around the world," said Abdul Moneim Al Hashemi, Chairman of the UAE and Asian Jiu-Jitsu Federations and Senior Vice President of the Jiu-Jitsu International Federation.

"The launch of the championship today aligns with the UAE’s ‘Year of the 50th’ initiative recognizing the achievements made by our young country in its first 50 years.

The UAE is looking forward to writing successful new chapters in various fields including the sport of jiu-jitsu.

"The championship coincides also with the International Day of Sport for Development and Peace, one of the United Nations initiatives. While the sport of Jiu-jitsu has its own values, differentiating itself from other sports, it plays a huge role in strengthening social ties, solidarity, and respect. The championship is a perfect example of tolerance in bringing players from different backgrounds, across the globe, together to compete," added Al Hashemi.

Commenting on the number of international athletes in attendance, Mohammed Salem Al Dhaheri, Vice President of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation, said: "The strong participation of international players at ADWPJJC demonstrates the world’s confidence in the UAE in hosting international events, in a safe and healthy environment."

"The decision by the ADWPJJC organizing committee to provide COVID-19 vaccines for all participating international players reflects the UAE’s humanitarian role, and its keenness to send a message of hope, love and tolerance to all countries around the world." Al Dhaheri added.

Day two, on Wednesday, will see the Masters’ take to the mat, with around 500 black, brown, purple, and blue belt athletes over the age of 30, set to compete in hundreds of fights in various weight classes.