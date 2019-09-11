UAE banks' three-month deposits up to AED532 bn in July

(@imziishan)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Sep, 2019) The total value of three-month deposits in UAE banks amounted to AED532 bn in July, 2019, a 6.2 percent growth of AED31.22 bn as compared to the preceding month.

According to the CBUAE's figures, three-months deposits, which have been steadily growing over the recent months, account for 55.

3 percent of total deposits held by UAE banks, driven by an interest hike since the beginning of the year.

The interest rates charged by the Emirates Inter-Bank Offered Rate (EIBOR) spiked across all terms of late, with the three-month rate up to 230 basis points, the six-month deposit to 234 basis points and one-year term to 249 points.