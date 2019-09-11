UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE Banks' Three-month Deposits Up To AED532 Bn In July

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Wed 11th September 2019 | 01:45 AM

UAE banks' three-month deposits up to AED532 bn in July

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Sep, 2019) The total value of three-month deposits in UAE banks amounted to AED532 bn in July, 2019, a 6.2 percent growth of AED31.22 bn as compared to the preceding month.

According to the CBUAE's figures, three-months deposits, which have been steadily growing over the recent months, account for 55.

3 percent of total deposits held by UAE banks, driven by an interest hike since the beginning of the year.

The interest rates charged by the Emirates Inter-Bank Offered Rate (EIBOR) spiked across all terms of late, with the three-month rate up to 230 basis points, the six-month deposit to 234 basis points and one-year term to 249 points.

Related Topics

UAE July 2019 All

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler directs to limit number of students ..

31 minutes ago

WHO chief praises UAE&#039;s efforts to eradicate ..

2 hours ago

UAE beat Malaysia 2-1 in FIFA World Cup Asian qual ..

4 hours ago

Future Manufacturing Summit highlights region&#039 ..

4 hours ago

Mauritanian Chief of Staff visits Wahat Al Karama

4 hours ago

Minister of Climate Change visits Dubai’s Waterf ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.