UAE, Brazil parliamentary friendship committees discuss enhancing cooperation

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Oct, 2021) The Emirati-Brazilian Parliamentary Friendship Committee of the Federal National Council (FNC), chaired by Dr. Tariq Humaid Al Tayer, Chairman of the Committee, held a meeting with the Brazilian-Emirati Parliamentary Friendship Committee at the Brazilian National Congress, led by Eduardo Bolsonaro, and the Brazilian Senate, headed by Marcos Duval, to discuss ways of strengthening their parliamentary cooperation.

Held at Expo 2020 Dubai, the meeting was attended by the members of the Emirati-Latin American and North American Parliaments Friendship Committee, Aysha Mohammed Al Mulla, Vice-Chair of the Committee, Saeed Rashid Al Abdi, Dr. Shaikha Obaid Al Tunaiji, Ali Jassim, Mariam Majed Khalfan bin Thania, and Hind Humaid Al Olayli.

During the meeting, both sides highlighted the profound parliamentary friendship between the FNC and the Brazilian National Congress and Senate, the importance of strengthening their coordination and unifying their stances and visions on various international issues of mutual concern, especially during International Parliamentary Union (IPU) events.

Dr. Al Tayer and members of the FNC committee underscored the profound friendship and cooperation between the UAE and Brazil, which are seeing continuous development in political, economic and cultural areas.

The FNC committee’s members also highlighted the importance of exchanging parliamentary expertise and consultation on various issues, stressing the FNC’s keenness to boost its cooperation with the Brazilian parliament.

The members of the Brazilian delegation expressed their delight at visiting the UAE, which is an ideal partner for Brazil in a variety of sectors. They also stressed the importance of organising bilateral meetings between their parliaments.

The delegation commended the successful organisation and hosting of Expo 2020 Dubai, which reflects the UAE's leading global position, affirming their country’s keenness to participate in the global event and showcase Brazil’s assets and rich culture.