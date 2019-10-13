UAE calls for pulling Turkish, other foreign forces, out of Syria

(@imziishan)

CAIRO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Oct, 2019) The United Arab Emirates has called upon Turkey and all other foreign forces to withdraw from Syria and to seek a political solution.

The UAE also stated that the minimum action incumbent upon Arab countries is the adoption of a firm response to aggression against any Arab country, which is seen as aggression against the national security of all Arab states.

This came in a speech delivered today by Dr. Anwar bin Mohammed Gargash, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, who headed the UAE delegation at the emergency meeting of the Arab Foreign Ministers held at the General Secretariat of the Arab League in Cairo.

The meeting, which took place in the presence of Arab League Secretary-General Ahmed Abul Gheit and was chaired by representatives of the Republic of Iraq, discussed means to counter the Turkish aggression on Syrian territory.

"We meet today while our [Arab] nation is facing unprecedented challenges and the region is going through volatile times that require us to deal with them in a reasonable manner. We meet at a time when some regional parties have resorted to reckless behaviour that threatens the unity and sovereignty of a brotherly Arab country."

Dr. Gargash said the Turkish assault on northeast Syria represents flagrant aggression against the sovereignty of a fellow Arab country and exploitation of the conditions that country is currently facing in contravention of all relevant international laws and norms and in a bid to destabilise the region.

He expressed the UAE's utmost condemnation of Turkish aggression in Syria as unacceptable.

He also affirmed that the UAE rejects any escalatory measures that could be taken further to this aggression, deeming them illegal and in violation of international law. He stressed the need for Arabs to act in order to prevent the future of Syria from being exploited by external actors with rash interests.

"The UAE considers it necessary to play an active Arab role in Syria and to be spurred by this aggression to take necessary measures to confront any incursions against Arab territories.

"

Dr. Gargash went on to say that the UAE is deeply concerned with the negative impact on the humanitarian situation in Syria, which will further aggravate the suffering of the Syrian people.

"From the very beginning, this aggression led to the killing of innocent people and will certainly result in a humanitarian crisis with thousands of innocent civilians fleeing for safety and security away from the killings."

He indicated that the end of this aggression will present a new plight, with winter quickly approaching and the probability of a demographic change endangering the structure of the Syrian community, as such violence follows in the footsteps of humanitarian crimes committed following Iranian intervention.

Dr. Gargash called upon the international community to shoulder its responsibility in taking a firm stance against this aggression by demanding a withdrawal of Turkish and other foreign forces from Syrian territory and by focusing instead on political solution as the only way to end the Syrian crisis.

He affirmed the UAE's support for a political solution and the efforts of UN Special Envoy to Syria Geir Pedersen to reach a solution on the basis of the Geneva Communique to maintain the unity, sovereignty, and stability of Syria, as well as the safety and security of its people. He noted that the UAE will spare no effort in contributing to international efforts aimed at alleviating the plight of the Syrian people.

Gargash said that Turkish incursion into Syria is mired in suspicion regarding its stated objectives and will only lead to the strengthening of terrorists' capabilities, warning that Daesh may take advantage of the circumstances surrounding the Turkish assault.

Dr. Gargash expressed the UAE's appreciation of efforts to hold the emergency meeting of the Arab foreign ministers "in light of the serious developments that require swift action to find a solution to the prolonged crisis in a way that will meet the aspirations of the brotherly Syrian people."