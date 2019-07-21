UAE-Canada Consular Committee held in Ottawa

(@imziishan)

OTTAWA, Canada, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Jul, 2019) The second session of the UAE-Canada Consular Committee was recently held in the Canadian capital, Ottawa.

The meeting was chaired by Ahmed Sari Al Mazrouei, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and Heather Jeffrey, Assistant Deputy Minister, Consular, Emergency Management and Security, at Canada's Department of Foreign Affairs, Trade and Development, who reviewed a number of consular issues of common interest between the UAE and Canada, and discussed means of enhancing joint consular cooperation between their countries.

Topics high on the agenda included consular cooperation in legal matters, citizens' affairs and aviation.

Al Mazrouei conveyed to Jeffrey the greetings of H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and Dr.

Anwar Gargash, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, and their praise for the strong bilateral relations the two countries enjoy.

The Emirati diplomat also hailed the positive developments between the two countries in various fields and the fruitful results of mutual visits by senior officials. He went on to affirm the UAE's keenness to strengthen its cooperation and partnership with Canada to promote bilateral interests.

For her part, Jeffrey praised the level of relations between the two countries, also expressing Canada's aspiration to further strengthen them across various sectors.

On the sidelines of the Committee, a Memorandum of Understanding was signed between the Government of the United Arab Emirates and the Government of Canada pertaining to the work of members of diplomatic and consular missions.