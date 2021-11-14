UAE Chief of Staff receives Saudi and South Korean counterparts

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Nov, 2021) Lt. General Hamad Mohammed Thani Al Rumaithi, Chief of Staff of the UAE Armed Forces, received today, separately, Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Lt. Gen. Fayyad bin Hamid Al-Ruwaili, and Chairman of the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff, Won In-choul.

The meetings took place in Al Rumaith's office at Dubai Airshow 2021.

During the meeting, Al Rumaithi discussed the friendship and cooperation between the UAE and their countries, most notably in the areas of defence and the military.

They also exchanged views on the importance of organising such exhibitions globally, especially the Dubai Airshow.