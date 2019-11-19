UAE companies urged to explore business opportunities in Mozambique

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Nov, 2019) Carlos Agostinho do Rosario Prime Minister of Mozambique has called on UAE companies to explore business opportunities in his country and described Dubai as an important trading partner to the African nation.

His comments came during a roundtable held on the sidelines of the Global Business Forum Africa 2019 in Dubai which highlighted new investment prospects that are emerging across Mozambique and prospects for boosting the African country’s trade with Dubai in the future.

Addressing the Prime Minister and delegates during the roundtable, Majid Saif Al Ghurair, Chairman of Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry, revealed that Dubai-Mozambique non-oil trade recorded an increase of 107 percent over the 2015-2018 period, adding that Dubai Chamber representative office in Maputo has played a crucial role in boosting bilateral trade.

"Mozambique represents an increasingly important trading partner for Dubai and the UAE and this was an important platform to discuss how we can take our business relations to the next level," said Al Ghurair.