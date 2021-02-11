UrduPoint.com
UAE Condemns Foreign Interventions In Internal Affairs: Reem Al Hashemy

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 11th February 2021 | 10:45 PM

UAE condemns foreign interventions in internal affairs: Reem Al Hashemy

ATHENS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Feb, 2021) Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemy, Minister of State for International Cooperation, said that the UAE condemns foreign interventions by sates in the internal affairs of another state, re-affirming the importance of respecting the rule of law and adhering to international conventions.

Al Hashemy made the statement today while participating in the Philia Forum 2021 held in the Greek capital, Athens, to discuss regional developments with special emphasis on the security and stability of the Eastern Mediterranean and Arab regions, in the presence of the foreign ministers of Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Egypt, Greece, Cyprus, and France.

Al Hashemy stressed that the meeting is taking place amidst the growing challenges and crises facing both regions, which require serious collective action, increased cooperation while addressing challenges in a rational, wise and balanced way, to establish development, security, stability and peace and achieve the aspirations of their peoples.

She also pointed out that the key challenge facing the world is the COVID-19 pandemic, noting that since the onset of the crisis, the UAE has been seeking to highlight its humanitarian solidarity with all countries in addressing the pandemic.

The crisis requires increased cooperation and coordination between all relevant authorities, to overcome related challenges and protect the health and safety of all communities, she added.

Under this framework, the UAE has provided over 1,760 tonnes of aid to more than 129 countries, benefitting some 1.7 million medical workers.

Al Hashemy stressed that the UAE, as a country that loves and prioritises peace, will continue its efforts to promote the culture of tolerance, moderation and coexistence, noting that extremism and terrorism should be addressed and prevented.

The UAE reiterates its support for the establishment and maintenance of regional and global peace, she added, noting that the level of coordination during Philia Forum 2021 underscores the political will shared by all the participating countries to overcome current regional and international challenges.

