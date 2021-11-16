UrduPoint.com

UAE Condemns Houthi Attempt To Target Khamis Mushait With Bomb-laden Drone

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 16th November 2021 | 12:00 AM

UAE condemns Houthi attempt to target Khamis Mushait with bomb-laden drone

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Nov, 2021) The UAE has expressed its strong denunciation and condemnation of the attempts by the Iran-backed terrorist Houthi militia to target civilians and civilian objects in a systematic and deliberate manner in Khamis Mushait in the sisterly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, with a booby-trapped drone, which was intercepted by Coalition Forces.

In a statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, the UAE stressed that the recurrent terrorist attacks by the Houthi militia reflect its blatant disregard for the international community and all international laws and norms.

The Ministry also urged the international community to take an immediate and decisive stance to stop these recurrent acts, which threaten security and stability in the Kingdom, energy supplies and the stability of the global economy, noting that the continued threat of these attacks in recent days is a grave escalation that represents new evidence of these militias' attempts to undermine security and stability in the region.

MoFAIC reaffirmed its full solidarity with the Kingdom over these terrorist attacks and reiterated its stance against all threats to the Kingdom's security, stability, and the safety of its citizens and residents.

"The security of the United Arab Emirates and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is indivisible, and any threat facing the Kingdom is considered a threat to the UAE's security and stability," the Ministry concluded.

